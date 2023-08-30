Through August 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4598
|733
|1232
|283
|15
|183
|703
|.268
|Boston
|4570
|661
|1210
|288
|15
|159
|634
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|4497
|715
|1173
|226
|20
|194
|685
|.261
|Toronto
|4570
|596
|1177
|234
|11
|156
|567
|.258
|Houston
|4600
|676
|1183
|229
|13
|177
|654
|.257
|Baltimore
|4471
|658
|1139
|248
|23
|155
|638
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4516
|628
|1125
|210
|23
|193
|604
|.249
|Cleveland
|4525
|540
|1125
|243
|25
|102
|504
|.249
|Seattle
|4480
|635
|1097
|239
|10
|172
|612
|.245
|Minnesota
|4491
|601
|1079
|223
|17
|187
|576
|.240
|Kansas City
|4490
|529
|1079
|217
|35
|127
|509
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|4538
|548
|1089
|218
|11
|146
|525
|.240
|Detroit
|4455
|521
|1041
|197
|22
|134
|501
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|4318
|556
|985
|166
|13
|186
|535
|.228
|Oakland
|4366
|479
|971
|179
|18
|136
|461
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|75
|57
|1184.2
|1055
|326
|1198
|3.64
|Toronto
|72
|61
|1188.0
|1074
|393
|1249
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|81
|52
|1177.2
|1031
|369
|1188
|3.86
|Cleveland
|63
|70
|1187.0
|1104
|421
|1067
|3.87
|Houston
|76
|58
|1196.1
|1104
|443
|1208
|3.93
|Minnesota
|69
|64
|1191.0
|1069
|371
|1257
|3.94
|Baltimore
|83
|49
|1185.0
|1091
|396
|1192
|3.99
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|68
|1170.0
|1025
|423
|1164
|4.02
|Texas
|75
|57
|1171.2
|1053
|387
|1097
|4.08
|Boston
|69
|64
|1175.0
|1180
|395
|1152
|4.46
|Detroit
|59
|73
|1174.2
|1117
|389
|1099
|4.52
|L.A. Angels
|63
|70
|1175.0
|1136
|515
|1214
|4.66
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|81
|1178.0
|1121
|541
|1232
|4.87
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|1164.0
|1191
|461
|1062
|5.23
|Oakland
|39
|94
|1165.2
|1234
|560
|1075
|5.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.