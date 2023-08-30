Through August 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4598733123228315183703.268
Boston4570661121028815159634.265
Tampa Bay4497715117322620194685.261
Toronto4570596117723411156567.258
Houston4600676118322913177654.257
Baltimore4471658113924823155638.255
L.A. Angels4516628112521023193604.249
Cleveland4525540112524325102504.249
Seattle4480635109723910172612.245
Minnesota4491601107922317187576.240
Kansas City4490529107921735127509.240
Chicago White Sox4538548108921811146525.240
Detroit4455521104119722134501.234
N.Y. Yankees431855698516613186535.228
Oakland436647997117918136461.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle75571184.2105532611983.64
Toronto72611188.0107439312493.72
Tampa Bay81521177.2103136911883.86
Cleveland63701187.0110442110673.87
Houston76581196.1110444312083.93
Minnesota69641191.0106937112573.94
Baltimore83491185.0109139611923.99
N.Y. Yankees64681170.0102542311644.02
Texas75571171.2105338710974.08
Boston69641175.0118039511524.46
Detroit59731174.2111738910994.52
L.A. Angels63701175.0113651512144.66
Chicago White Sox52811178.0112154112324.87
Kansas City41931164.0119146110625.23
Oakland39941165.2123456010755.72

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you