Through August 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3823
|531
|1007
|211
|5
|145
|518
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|3960
|485
|1024
|192
|8
|99
|461
|.259
|Boston
|3955
|513
|1001
|263
|9
|111
|490
|.253
|Minnesota
|3795
|503
|951
|190
|12
|139
|486
|.251
|Cleveland
|3857
|489
|970
|204
|20
|89
|465
|.251
|Kansas City
|3871
|453
|954
|175
|29
|98
|434
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3832
|596
|934
|166
|6
|192
|570
|.244
|Houston
|3824
|519
|931
|199
|11
|158
|504
|.243
|Texas
|3845
|506
|926
|159
|13
|138
|479
|.241
|Baltimore
|3816
|482
|915
|208
|15
|117
|455
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3751
|460
|892
|194
|12
|101
|437
|.238
|Seattle
|3821
|464
|886
|172
|12
|127
|444
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3790
|440
|861
|150
|22
|128
|421
|.227
|Detroit
|3785
|365
|853
|163
|17
|66
|349
|.225
|Oakland
|3733
|384
|803
|179
|7
|96
|359
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|74
|41
|1019.2
|795
|322
|1031
|3.02
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|42
|1023.2
|831
|307
|1039
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|59
|53
|995.2
|887
|271
|959
|3.47
|Seattle
|62
|53
|1026.0
|916
|332
|970
|3.68
|Cleveland
|60
|53
|1001.1
|900
|315
|935
|3.80
|L.A. Angels
|50
|64
|1011.2
|887
|379
|983
|3.84
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|56
|1018.0
|948
|392
|1030
|3.90
|Baltimore
|59
|54
|999.2
|975
|310
|866
|3.93
|Toronto
|61
|51
|994.0
|938
|297
|939
|3.94
|Detroit
|43
|72
|1002.2
|935
|358
|836
|4.01
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|994.0
|907
|334
|926
|4.06
|Texas
|50
|63
|1005.0
|923
|398
|926
|4.12
|Oakland
|41
|73
|1001.2
|943
|358
|853
|4.29
|Boston
|56
|59
|1027.0
|988
|370
|960
|4.39
|Kansas City
|47
|68
|1010.1
|1045
|436
|845
|4.71
