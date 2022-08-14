Through August 14

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto382353110072115145518.263
Chicago White Sox39604851024192899461.259
Boston395551310012639111490.253
Minnesota379550395119012139486.251
Cleveland38574899702042089465.251
Kansas City38714539541752998434.246
N.Y. Yankees38325969341666192570.244
Houston382451993119911158504.243
Texas384550692615913138479.241
Baltimore381648291520815117455.240
Tampa Bay375146089219412101437.238
Seattle382146488617212127444.232
L.A. Angels379044086115022128421.227
Detroit37853658531631766349.225
Oakland3733384803179796359.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston74411019.279532210313.02
N.Y. Yankees72421023.283130710393.28
Tampa Bay5953995.28872719593.47
Seattle62531026.09163329703.68
Cleveland60531001.19003159353.80
L.A. Angels50641011.28873799833.84
Chicago White Sox58561018.094839210303.90
Baltimore5954999.29753108663.93
Toronto6151994.09382979393.94
Detroit43721002.29353588364.01
Minnesota5854994.09073349264.06
Texas50631005.09233989264.12
Oakland41731001.29433588534.29
Boston56591027.09883709604.39
Kansas City47681010.110454368454.71

