Through September 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5312733138629812189716.261
Boston5296708137133912148678.259
Chicago White Sox534965913792588144627.258
Cleveland5294664134026130122629.253
Minnesota5209659129225617172632.248
Houston5178714128026911207693.247
Kansas City5158611126224037130587.245
Tampa Bay5170649125028515134617.242
N.Y. Yankees516677712482198242738.242
Texas5192679125321519187645.241
Baltimore5182658123326125168625.238
L.A. Angels5155593119220430181570.231
Detroit507651711702242799494.230
Seattle5078643116022219184618.228
Oakland5056543110124314131513.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston102531381.1107643614422.92
N.Y. Yankees95591381.2113141713863.34
Tampa Bay85691372.2120236813253.40
Cleveland86681382.0119641913153.52
Seattle83701363.0120942213113.57
L.A. Angels68861364.0120151513043.87
Chicago White Sox76781377.2126950313703.91
Toronto87681381.1131240913403.94
Baltimore80741365.2133741711493.97
Minnesota75791369.0126545612764.03
Detroit61921340.0125047211174.06
Texas66871357.0126854712494.20
Boston73811366.0133750612844.54
Oakland56981355.2133548211284.61
Kansas City63911349.0141857011274.69

