Through September 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5312
|733
|1386
|298
|12
|189
|716
|.261
|Boston
|5296
|708
|1371
|339
|12
|148
|678
|.259
|Chicago White Sox
|5349
|659
|1379
|258
|8
|144
|627
|.258
|Cleveland
|5294
|664
|1340
|261
|30
|122
|629
|.253
|Minnesota
|5209
|659
|1292
|256
|17
|172
|632
|.248
|Houston
|5178
|714
|1280
|269
|11
|207
|693
|.247
|Kansas City
|5158
|611
|1262
|240
|37
|130
|587
|.245
|Tampa Bay
|5170
|649
|1250
|285
|15
|134
|617
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|5166
|777
|1248
|219
|8
|242
|738
|.242
|Texas
|5192
|679
|1253
|215
|19
|187
|645
|.241
|Baltimore
|5182
|658
|1233
|261
|25
|168
|625
|.238
|L.A. Angels
|5155
|593
|1192
|204
|30
|181
|570
|.231
|Detroit
|5076
|517
|1170
|224
|27
|99
|494
|.230
|Seattle
|5078
|643
|1160
|222
|19
|184
|618
|.228
|Oakland
|5056
|543
|1101
|243
|14
|131
|513
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|102
|53
|1381.1
|1076
|436
|1442
|2.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|95
|59
|1381.2
|1131
|417
|1386
|3.34
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|1372.2
|1202
|368
|1325
|3.40
|Cleveland
|86
|68
|1382.0
|1196
|419
|1315
|3.52
|Seattle
|83
|70
|1363.0
|1209
|422
|1311
|3.57
|L.A. Angels
|68
|86
|1364.0
|1201
|515
|1304
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|78
|1377.2
|1269
|503
|1370
|3.91
|Toronto
|87
|68
|1381.1
|1312
|409
|1340
|3.94
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|1365.2
|1337
|417
|1149
|3.97
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|1369.0
|1265
|456
|1276
|4.03
|Detroit
|61
|92
|1340.0
|1250
|472
|1117
|4.06
|Texas
|66
|87
|1357.0
|1268
|547
|1249
|4.20
|Boston
|73
|81
|1366.0
|1337
|506
|1284
|4.54
|Oakland
|56
|98
|1355.2
|1335
|482
|1128
|4.61
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|1349.0
|1418
|570
|1127
|4.69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.