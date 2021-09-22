Through September 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5219
|816
|1410
|288
|12
|203
|787
|.270
|Toronto
|5098
|793
|1355
|260
|13
|241
|764
|.266
|Boston
|5154
|782
|1346
|318
|21
|203
|741
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|5001
|744
|1274
|258
|21
|174
|708
|.255
|Kansas City
|5100
|646
|1266
|226
|24
|159
|611
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|5069
|667
|1243
|248
|19
|182
|635
|.245
|Detroit
|5043
|659
|1216
|217
|34
|174
|637
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|5171
|804
|1242
|265
|30
|209
|757
|.240
|Baltimore
|5069
|622
|1215
|252
|14
|184
|596
|.240
|Minnesota
|5070
|679
|1217
|251
|16
|213
|642
|.240
|Oakland
|5026
|691
|1198
|259
|18
|185
|647
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|4999
|661
|1187
|197
|11
|208
|620
|.237
|Cleveland
|4940
|662
|1167
|226
|21
|192
|636
|.236
|Texas
|5034
|578
|1160
|209
|21
|156
|552
|.230
|Seattle
|4987
|644
|1120
|212
|10
|187
|620
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|90
|61
|1346.1
|1138
|503
|1367
|3.68
|N.Y. Yankees
|85
|67
|1346.1
|1154
|467
|1475
|3.74
|Chicago White Sox
|85
|66
|1310.1
|1123
|459
|1491
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|1368.0
|1206
|415
|1399
|3.78
|Toronto
|85
|66
|1309.1
|1168
|440
|1364
|3.87
|Oakland
|82
|69
|1338.2
|1265
|404
|1243
|3.93
|Boston
|87
|65
|1331.0
|1326
|508
|1422
|4.25
|Seattle
|82
|69
|1342.2
|1278
|443
|1233
|4.30
|Detroit
|74
|78
|1333.2
|1284
|536
|1189
|4.33
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|1307.0
|1182
|495
|1307
|4.35
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|1329.1
|1283
|566
|1279
|4.68
|L.A. Angels
|72
|79
|1322.2
|1284
|558
|1370
|4.74
|Texas
|55
|96
|1328.1
|1316
|480
|1153
|4.80
|Minnesota
|66
|85
|1321.1
|1296
|453
|1224
|4.89
|Baltimore
|48
|103
|1307.0
|1412
|535
|1166
|5.88