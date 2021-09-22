Through September 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5219816141028812203787.270
Toronto5098793135526013241764.266
Boston5154782134631821203741.261
Chicago White Sox5001744127425821174708.255
Kansas City5100646126622624159611.248
L.A. Angels5069667124324819182635.245
Detroit5043659121621734174637.241
Tampa Bay5171804124226530209757.240
Baltimore5069622121525214184596.240
Minnesota5070679121725116213642.240
Oakland5026691119825918185647.238
N.Y. Yankees4999661118719711208620.237
Cleveland4940662116722621192636.236
Texas5034578116020921156552.230
Seattle4987644112021210187620.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston90611346.1113850313673.68
N.Y. Yankees85671346.1115446714753.74
Chicago White Sox85661310.1112345914913.76
Tampa Bay93591368.0120641513993.78
Toronto85661309.1116844013643.87
Oakland82691338.2126540412433.93
Boston87651331.0132650814224.25
Seattle82691342.2127844312334.30
Detroit74781333.2128453611894.33
Cleveland74761307.0118249513074.35
Kansas City69831329.1128356612794.68
L.A. Angels72791322.2128455813704.74
Texas55961328.1131648011534.80
Minnesota66851321.1129645312244.89
Baltimore481031307.0141253511665.88

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

