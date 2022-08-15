Through August 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto385853310152135145520.263
Chicago White Sox399449010341958101466.259
Boston398451610072649112493.253
Cleveland38954969832072090472.252
Minnesota382750595619112140488.250
Kansas City39014579621772999438.247
Houston385852594020111159510.244
N.Y. Yankees38615969361666192570.242
Texas387651193416313138483.241
Tampa Bay378246490019612102441.238
Baltimore384548391620915117455.238
Seattle385246789017312127446.231
L.A. Angels382044486915222128425.227
Detroit38193688611641767351.225
Oakland3766387810180797362.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston75411028.280232710393.02
N.Y. Yankees72431031.283730710433.28
Tampa Bay60531004.28882719683.45
Seattle62541034.09243369783.69
Cleveland61531010.19083159443.79
L.A. Angels51641020.28923809893.83
Chicago White Sox59561027.095639210443.89
Baltimore59551007.29833128773.93
Toronto61521003.09512999483.97
Detroit43731010.29453628424.03
Minnesota58551002.09153379344.06
Texas51631014.09274049394.09
Oakland41741009.29523598554.31
Boston57591036.09903719714.35
Kansas City48681019.110474408594.67

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

