Through August 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3858
|533
|1015
|213
|5
|145
|520
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|3994
|490
|1034
|195
|8
|101
|466
|.259
|Boston
|3984
|516
|1007
|264
|9
|112
|493
|.253
|Cleveland
|3895
|496
|983
|207
|20
|90
|472
|.252
|Minnesota
|3827
|505
|956
|191
|12
|140
|488
|.250
|Kansas City
|3901
|457
|962
|177
|29
|99
|438
|.247
|Houston
|3858
|525
|940
|201
|11
|159
|510
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|3861
|596
|936
|166
|6
|192
|570
|.242
|Texas
|3876
|511
|934
|163
|13
|138
|483
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|3782
|464
|900
|196
|12
|102
|441
|.238
|Baltimore
|3845
|483
|916
|209
|15
|117
|455
|.238
|Seattle
|3852
|467
|890
|173
|12
|127
|446
|.231
|L.A. Angels
|3820
|444
|869
|152
|22
|128
|425
|.227
|Detroit
|3819
|368
|861
|164
|17
|67
|351
|.225
|Oakland
|3766
|387
|810
|180
|7
|97
|362
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|75
|41
|1028.2
|802
|327
|1039
|3.02
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|43
|1031.2
|837
|307
|1043
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|60
|53
|1004.2
|888
|271
|968
|3.45
|Seattle
|62
|54
|1034.0
|924
|336
|978
|3.69
|Cleveland
|61
|53
|1010.1
|908
|315
|944
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|51
|64
|1020.2
|892
|380
|989
|3.83
|Chicago White Sox
|59
|56
|1027.0
|956
|392
|1044
|3.89
|Baltimore
|59
|55
|1007.2
|983
|312
|877
|3.93
|Toronto
|61
|52
|1003.0
|951
|299
|948
|3.97
|Detroit
|43
|73
|1010.2
|945
|362
|842
|4.03
|Minnesota
|58
|55
|1002.0
|915
|337
|934
|4.06
|Texas
|51
|63
|1014.0
|927
|404
|939
|4.09
|Oakland
|41
|74
|1009.2
|952
|359
|855
|4.31
|Boston
|57
|59
|1036.0
|990
|371
|971
|4.35
|Kansas City
|48
|68
|1019.1
|1047
|440
|859
|4.67
