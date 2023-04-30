Through April 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|963
|186
|269
|55
|4
|57
|181
|.279
|Texas
|907
|163
|233
|51
|3
|34
|159
|.257
|Boston
|958
|156
|246
|58
|2
|35
|147
|.257
|Baltimore
|895
|142
|229
|46
|3
|32
|137
|.256
|L.A. Angels
|946
|145
|241
|42
|2
|37
|143
|.255
|Toronto
|917
|124
|234
|44
|2
|30
|119
|.255
|Houston
|919
|124
|224
|41
|1
|26
|120
|.244
|Minnesota
|933
|126
|221
|43
|6
|37
|120
|.237
|Cleveland
|915
|107
|216
|52
|5
|17
|97
|.236
|Oakland
|939
|108
|213
|36
|3
|31
|104
|.227
|Chicago White Sox
|958
|106
|217
|55
|1
|26
|104
|.227
|N.Y. Yankees
|903
|114
|204
|33
|3
|34
|107
|.226
|Detroit
|890
|85
|198
|41
|2
|19
|83
|.222
|Seattle
|901
|110
|198
|49
|2
|27
|108
|.220
|Kansas City
|931
|92
|203
|43
|7
|20
|85
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|23
|5
|250.0
|180
|86
|246
|2.81
|Houston
|14
|13
|242.2
|216
|76
|262
|3.26
|N.Y. Yankees
|15
|13
|247.0
|196
|86
|267
|3.35
|Texas
|16
|11
|238.0
|200
|74
|239
|3.48
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|249.2
|206
|73
|275
|3.50
|Seattle
|11
|16
|244.2
|213
|83
|241
|3.57
|Toronto
|18
|9
|239.0
|204
|78
|262
|3.77
|Cleveland
|13
|14
|245.2
|240
|76
|205
|3.92
|L.A. Angels
|14
|14
|246.2
|214
|103
|240
|4.01
|Baltimore
|18
|9
|240.2
|227
|86
|251
|4.26
|Detroit
|10
|16
|233.0
|210
|78
|205
|4.83
|Boston
|14
|14
|247.0
|255
|86
|238
|5.14
|Kansas City
|7
|21
|244.2
|256
|93
|233
|5.37
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|21
|243.1
|264
|121
|272
|5.88
|Oakland
|5
|23
|245.0
|293
|143
|201
|7.86
