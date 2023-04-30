Through April 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay96318626955457181.279
Texas90716323351334159.257
Boston95815624658235147.257
Baltimore89514222946332137.256
L.A. Angels94614524142237143.255
Toronto91712423444230119.255
Houston91912422441126120.244
Minnesota93312622143637120.237
Cleveland9151072165251797.236
Oakland93910821336331104.227
Chicago White Sox95810621755126104.227
N.Y. Yankees90311420433334107.226
Detroit890851984121983.222
Seattle90111019849227108.220
Kansas City931922034372085.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay235250.0180862462.81
Houston1413242.2216762623.26
N.Y. Yankees1513247.0196862673.35
Texas1611238.0200742393.48
Minnesota1612249.2206732753.50
Seattle1116244.2213832413.57
Toronto189239.0204782623.77
Cleveland1314245.2240762053.92
L.A. Angels1414246.22141032404.01
Baltimore189240.2227862514.26
Detroit1016233.0210782054.83
Boston1414247.0255862385.14
Kansas City721244.2256932335.37
Chicago White Sox721243.12641212725.88
Oakland523245.02931432017.86

