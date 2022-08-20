Through August 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto402855710592245149544.263
Chicago White Sox415750710792038102481.260
Boston412754110482729112517.254
Cleveland406252110282172294496.253
Minnesota395852499519712144506.251
Houston404055699421511165541.246
Kansas City406146399118129102444.244
Texas403352797116615141498.241
N.Y. Yankees40236079681717195580.241
Baltimore401551295921816125484.239
Tampa Bay395248793820514106463.237
Seattle400250293117713135479.233
L.A. Angels395345689715424132437.227
Detroit39863848991691771367.226
Oakland39294058441887104379.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston77441070.285234710783.08
N.Y. Yankees73471077.287832210833.35
Tampa Bay63551050.291928310153.39
Seattle66541070.095534410203.67
Cleveland64551055.19493269973.78
L.A. Angels52671056.292439210253.88
Toronto64541048.09813139953.88
Baltimore62571051.210333239093.93
Minnesota62551038.09383479743.95
Chicago White Sox61591071.0101140910794.01
Detroit45761053.29843748784.02
Texas53661058.09604269774.07
Oakland43771052.29993798854.33
Boston59611070.0102838010014.46
Kansas City49721061.111004558954.66

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

