Through August 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4028
|557
|1059
|224
|5
|149
|544
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|4157
|507
|1079
|203
|8
|102
|481
|.260
|Boston
|4127
|541
|1048
|272
|9
|112
|517
|.254
|Cleveland
|4062
|521
|1028
|217
|22
|94
|496
|.253
|Minnesota
|3958
|524
|995
|197
|12
|144
|506
|.251
|Houston
|4040
|556
|994
|215
|11
|165
|541
|.246
|Kansas City
|4061
|463
|991
|181
|29
|102
|444
|.244
|Texas
|4033
|527
|971
|166
|15
|141
|498
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4023
|607
|968
|171
|7
|195
|580
|.241
|Baltimore
|4015
|512
|959
|218
|16
|125
|484
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3952
|487
|938
|205
|14
|106
|463
|.237
|Seattle
|4002
|502
|931
|177
|13
|135
|479
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3953
|456
|897
|154
|24
|132
|437
|.227
|Detroit
|3986
|384
|899
|169
|17
|71
|367
|.226
|Oakland
|3929
|405
|844
|188
|7
|104
|379
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|77
|44
|1070.2
|852
|347
|1078
|3.08
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|47
|1077.2
|878
|322
|1083
|3.35
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|1050.2
|919
|283
|1015
|3.39
|Seattle
|66
|54
|1070.0
|955
|344
|1020
|3.67
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|1055.1
|949
|326
|997
|3.78
|L.A. Angels
|52
|67
|1056.2
|924
|392
|1025
|3.88
|Toronto
|64
|54
|1048.0
|981
|313
|995
|3.88
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|1051.2
|1033
|323
|909
|3.93
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|1038.0
|938
|347
|974
|3.95
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|59
|1071.0
|1011
|409
|1079
|4.01
|Detroit
|45
|76
|1053.2
|984
|374
|878
|4.02
|Texas
|53
|66
|1058.0
|960
|426
|977
|4.07
|Oakland
|43
|77
|1052.2
|999
|379
|885
|4.33
|Boston
|59
|61
|1070.0
|1028
|380
|1001
|4.46
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|1061.1
|1100
|455
|895
|4.66
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.