Through July 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas29184918011819113470.275
Tampa Bay289648276515913129460.264
Toronto2886375755158893354.262
Boston28784097461861089392.259
L.A. Angels288641874013712126403.256
Baltimore27273896821441296376.250
Cleveland27863286911491954303.248
Houston2801384693143597368.247
Chicago White Sox2900354690147898345.238
N.Y. Yankees273837163611211117357.232
Minnesota28263526551368108335.232
Kansas City27673106391301973295.231
Seattle2716365626130794352.230
Detroit27743136371231275303.230
Oakland28013006161121277290.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4538742.06742577683.58
Minnesota4242751.06422357933.62
Tampa Bay5729759.06402777543.65
N.Y. Yankees4637741.06362707233.67
Cleveland4042736.16742526473.78
Texas5033737.16332366723.81
Seattle3942725.06592177283.92
Toronto4539744.26872537923.94
L.A. Angels4441753.06993037574.17
Baltimore4833728.17142517574.29
Boston4242742.07212407164.40
Detroit3646730.26892376864.42
Chicago White Sox3649752.16913318144.52
Kansas City2459724.17363066685.26
Oakland2362749.07983746646.04

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

