Through July 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2918
|491
|801
|181
|9
|113
|470
|.275
|Tampa Bay
|2896
|482
|765
|159
|13
|129
|460
|.264
|Toronto
|2886
|375
|755
|158
|8
|93
|354
|.262
|Boston
|2878
|409
|746
|186
|10
|89
|392
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|2886
|418
|740
|137
|12
|126
|403
|.256
|Baltimore
|2727
|389
|682
|144
|12
|96
|376
|.250
|Cleveland
|2786
|328
|691
|149
|19
|54
|303
|.248
|Houston
|2801
|384
|693
|143
|5
|97
|368
|.247
|Chicago White Sox
|2900
|354
|690
|147
|8
|98
|345
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|2738
|371
|636
|112
|11
|117
|357
|.232
|Minnesota
|2826
|352
|655
|136
|8
|108
|335
|.232
|Kansas City
|2767
|310
|639
|130
|19
|73
|295
|.231
|Seattle
|2716
|365
|626
|130
|7
|94
|352
|.230
|Detroit
|2774
|313
|637
|123
|12
|75
|303
|.230
|Oakland
|2801
|300
|616
|112
|12
|77
|290
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|45
|38
|742.0
|674
|257
|768
|3.58
|Minnesota
|42
|42
|751.0
|642
|235
|793
|3.62
|Tampa Bay
|57
|29
|759.0
|640
|277
|754
|3.65
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|37
|741.0
|636
|270
|723
|3.67
|Cleveland
|40
|42
|736.1
|674
|252
|647
|3.78
|Texas
|50
|33
|737.1
|633
|236
|672
|3.81
|Seattle
|39
|42
|725.0
|659
|217
|728
|3.92
|Toronto
|45
|39
|744.2
|687
|253
|792
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|44
|41
|753.0
|699
|303
|757
|4.17
|Baltimore
|48
|33
|728.1
|714
|251
|757
|4.29
|Boston
|42
|42
|742.0
|721
|240
|716
|4.40
|Detroit
|36
|46
|730.2
|689
|237
|686
|4.42
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|49
|752.1
|691
|331
|814
|4.52
|Kansas City
|24
|59
|724.1
|736
|306
|668
|5.26
|Oakland
|23
|62
|749.0
|798
|374
|664
|6.04
