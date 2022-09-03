Through September 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox457555511912218114526.260
Toronto444560411552478159591.260
Boston4601607119330211126581.259
Minnesota4381578109121915153557.249
Cleveland4423544110122822101518.249
Houston4397597108023411172581.246
Kansas City4462520108819732113499.244
Texas4459593108818217160564.244
Tampa Bay4371559105723315119530.242
N.Y. Yankees442065210561858205620.239
Baltimore4398551103823117137522.236
Seattle4392553101419216154530.231
Detroit43574369961912178416.229
L.A. Angels4401502100216527151481.228
Oakland43574519412079111424.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston85471170.292338111953.02
Tampa Bay73571159.2101330811393.30
N.Y. Yankees79531183.196334711753.35
Seattle74581179.0104436411243.53
Cleveland68621153.1100835710993.66
Baltimore70611159.211223509903.78
L.A. Angels57751170.0101744611243.79
Toronto71591159.0109734311253.89
Minnesota67631153.2105437710833.92
Chicago White Sox66661178.0109544511744.00
Detroit51811151.210784079644.05
Texas58731164.1108147210764.18
Oakland49841172.111104279864.30
Boston65681186.0115643411154.55
Kansas City53801164.112275019774.77

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

