Through September 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4575
|555
|1191
|221
|8
|114
|526
|.260
|Toronto
|4445
|604
|1155
|247
|8
|159
|591
|.260
|Boston
|4601
|607
|1193
|302
|11
|126
|581
|.259
|Minnesota
|4381
|578
|1091
|219
|15
|153
|557
|.249
|Cleveland
|4423
|544
|1101
|228
|22
|101
|518
|.249
|Houston
|4397
|597
|1080
|234
|11
|172
|581
|.246
|Kansas City
|4462
|520
|1088
|197
|32
|113
|499
|.244
|Texas
|4459
|593
|1088
|182
|17
|160
|564
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|4371
|559
|1057
|233
|15
|119
|530
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4420
|652
|1056
|185
|8
|205
|620
|.239
|Baltimore
|4398
|551
|1038
|231
|17
|137
|522
|.236
|Seattle
|4392
|553
|1014
|192
|16
|154
|530
|.231
|Detroit
|4357
|436
|996
|191
|21
|78
|416
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4401
|502
|1002
|165
|27
|151
|481
|.228
|Oakland
|4357
|451
|941
|207
|9
|111
|424
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|85
|47
|1170.2
|923
|381
|1195
|3.02
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|1159.2
|1013
|308
|1139
|3.30
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|53
|1183.1
|963
|347
|1175
|3.35
|Seattle
|74
|58
|1179.0
|1044
|364
|1124
|3.53
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|1153.1
|1008
|357
|1099
|3.66
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|1159.2
|1122
|350
|990
|3.78
|L.A. Angels
|57
|75
|1170.0
|1017
|446
|1124
|3.79
|Toronto
|71
|59
|1159.0
|1097
|343
|1125
|3.89
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|1153.2
|1054
|377
|1083
|3.92
|Chicago White Sox
|66
|66
|1178.0
|1095
|445
|1174
|4.00
|Detroit
|51
|81
|1151.2
|1078
|407
|964
|4.05
|Texas
|58
|73
|1164.1
|1081
|472
|1076
|4.18
|Oakland
|49
|84
|1172.1
|1110
|427
|986
|4.30
|Boston
|65
|68
|1186.0
|1156
|434
|1115
|4.55
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|1164.1
|1227
|501
|977
|4.77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.