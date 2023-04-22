Through April 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay68714119839145138.288
Toronto693931813012288.261
Houston6851021733202098.253
Chicago White Sox699901764502088.252
Texas63811615932322113.249
Baltimore6291011563622498.248
Boston71311617644225108.247
L.A. Angels662931572702192.237
Cleveland649801503741071.231
N.Y. Yankees641891472232883.229
Seattle676901544011988.228
Minnesota668841522832279.228
Oakland663701492711868.225
Detroit616581332721457.216
Kansas City654591332741455.203

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay173177.0128671822.80
Minnesota119177.2139451953.14
N.Y. Yankees128179.0139611973.17
Houston1010180.2164611913.34
Texas127169.0145591733.51
Seattle911184.2154691813.56
L.A. Angels1010175.2148771693.64
Cleveland109173.1165491473.89
Baltimore127168.2164501634.48
Toronto128176.0168641784.70
Detroit711162.2154581385.03
Boston1110186.0183682005.08
Kansas City416177.2185671665.32
Chicago White Sox713175.0185922045.61
Oakland416177.01961041457.53

