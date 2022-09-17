Through September 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox503762713172488134596.261
Toronto496467612962809175661.261
Boston4967655128132011136626.258
Cleveland4880594122725022111566.251
Minnesota4829621120324016165596.249
Houston4836657119025311192637.246
Texas4903647119120519178616.243
Tampa Bay4840609117426315127580.243
Kansas City4843559116721435121537.241
N.Y. Yankees483471511571988225677.239
Baltimore4795596112824920151564.235
Detroit476347410912102691453.229
L.A. Angels4819553110318629173531.229
Seattle4753602109020317176577.229
Oakland4757503102722511123474.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston95501291.199941113422.91
N.Y. Yankees87571294.0106038112923.30
Tampa Bay80641280.2112133912463.36
Seattle80631279.0112739212313.48
Cleveland77661273.0111240012093.61
L.A. Angels62821277.0112448612123.86
Chicago White Sox74711293.2118347612983.88
Toronto82631292.0121337112483.88
Baltimore75681266.2124238210713.89
Minnesota72711269.1115742211933.96
Detroit55891257.0118943910494.11
Texas63811278.0119752511804.21
Boston70741282.0123746412054.43
Oakland52931276.2124146210694.52
Kansas City57881268.1133453510624.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you