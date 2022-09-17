Through September 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|5037
|627
|1317
|248
|8
|134
|596
|.261
|Toronto
|4964
|676
|1296
|280
|9
|175
|661
|.261
|Boston
|4967
|655
|1281
|320
|11
|136
|626
|.258
|Cleveland
|4880
|594
|1227
|250
|22
|111
|566
|.251
|Minnesota
|4829
|621
|1203
|240
|16
|165
|596
|.249
|Houston
|4836
|657
|1190
|253
|11
|192
|637
|.246
|Texas
|4903
|647
|1191
|205
|19
|178
|616
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4840
|609
|1174
|263
|15
|127
|580
|.243
|Kansas City
|4843
|559
|1167
|214
|35
|121
|537
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4834
|715
|1157
|198
|8
|225
|677
|.239
|Baltimore
|4795
|596
|1128
|249
|20
|151
|564
|.235
|Detroit
|4763
|474
|1091
|210
|26
|91
|453
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4819
|553
|1103
|186
|29
|173
|531
|.229
|Seattle
|4753
|602
|1090
|203
|17
|176
|577
|.229
|Oakland
|4757
|503
|1027
|225
|11
|123
|474
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|95
|50
|1291.1
|999
|411
|1342
|2.91
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|57
|1294.0
|1060
|381
|1292
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|1280.2
|1121
|339
|1246
|3.36
|Seattle
|80
|63
|1279.0
|1127
|392
|1231
|3.48
|Cleveland
|77
|66
|1273.0
|1112
|400
|1209
|3.61
|L.A. Angels
|62
|82
|1277.0
|1124
|486
|1212
|3.86
|Chicago White Sox
|74
|71
|1293.2
|1183
|476
|1298
|3.88
|Toronto
|82
|63
|1292.0
|1213
|371
|1248
|3.88
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|1266.2
|1242
|382
|1071
|3.89
|Minnesota
|72
|71
|1269.1
|1157
|422
|1193
|3.96
|Detroit
|55
|89
|1257.0
|1189
|439
|1049
|4.11
|Texas
|63
|81
|1278.0
|1197
|525
|1180
|4.21
|Boston
|70
|74
|1282.0
|1237
|464
|1205
|4.43
|Oakland
|52
|93
|1276.2
|1241
|462
|1069
|4.52
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|1268.1
|1334
|535
|1062
|4.70
