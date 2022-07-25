Through July 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto33004688811895124455.267
Chicago White Sox3348423859166684402.257
Boston3320440849213897419.256
Minnesota324743882316410118423.253
Cleveland31914138041741974393.252
Kansas City32083727951502478355.248
N.Y. Yankees32555208021396165495.246
Houston31854297671608136419.241
Texas321043077213210121408.240
Tampa Bay31844007631681287379.240
Seattle320639375514912106376.235
Baltimore32173987541761397376.234
L.A. Angels315937572812515108361.230
Detroit31443007131291754286.227
Oakland3203329683148778305.213

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6432851.26612808592.98
N.Y. Yankees6631872.27032488883.15
Tampa Bay5243846.27472368193.40
Seattle5145853.27632688083.58
Minnesota5244851.17702807673.89
Cleveland4846831.17582737633.90
Toronto5343853.08062508173.94
Baltimore4748840.28242657103.98
Chicago White Sox4848862.08073408754.03
L.A. Angels4055837.27483058034.04
Texas4351838.17763277644.08
Detroit3858835.07792857094.17
Boston4848856.18043128184.32
Oakland3563859.18143167444.34
Kansas City3857835.08613676964.75

