Through July 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3300
|468
|881
|189
|5
|124
|455
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|3348
|423
|859
|166
|6
|84
|402
|.257
|Boston
|3320
|440
|849
|213
|8
|97
|419
|.256
|Minnesota
|3247
|438
|823
|164
|10
|118
|423
|.253
|Cleveland
|3191
|413
|804
|174
|19
|74
|393
|.252
|Kansas City
|3208
|372
|795
|150
|24
|78
|355
|.248
|N.Y. Yankees
|3255
|520
|802
|139
|6
|165
|495
|.246
|Houston
|3185
|429
|767
|160
|8
|136
|419
|.241
|Texas
|3210
|430
|772
|132
|10
|121
|408
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3184
|400
|763
|168
|12
|87
|379
|.240
|Seattle
|3206
|393
|755
|149
|12
|106
|376
|.235
|Baltimore
|3217
|398
|754
|176
|13
|97
|376
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3159
|375
|728
|125
|15
|108
|361
|.230
|Detroit
|3144
|300
|713
|129
|17
|54
|286
|.227
|Oakland
|3203
|329
|683
|148
|7
|78
|305
|.213
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|64
|32
|851.2
|661
|280
|859
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|31
|872.2
|703
|248
|888
|3.15
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|846.2
|747
|236
|819
|3.40
|Seattle
|51
|45
|853.2
|763
|268
|808
|3.58
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|851.1
|770
|280
|767
|3.89
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|831.1
|758
|273
|763
|3.90
|Toronto
|53
|43
|853.0
|806
|250
|817
|3.94
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|840.2
|824
|265
|710
|3.98
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|48
|862.0
|807
|340
|875
|4.03
|L.A. Angels
|40
|55
|837.2
|748
|305
|803
|4.04
|Texas
|43
|51
|838.1
|776
|327
|764
|4.08
|Detroit
|38
|58
|835.0
|779
|285
|709
|4.17
|Boston
|48
|48
|856.1
|804
|312
|818
|4.32
|Oakland
|35
|63
|859.1
|814
|316
|744
|4.34
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|835.0
|861
|367
|696
|4.75
