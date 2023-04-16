Through April 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto531791502311674.282
Tampa Bay50210614030035104.279
Chicago White Sox538701423801569.264
Baltimore499861283112284.257
Houston520761322301673.254
L.A. Angels471751161901874.246
Texas469751152521572.245
Boston505851202922078.238
Minnesota508631212131658.238
Cleveland52168124314861.238
N.Y. Yankees489721161832566.237
Seattle521731233411571.236
Oakland502591182111658.235
Kansas City497501052431247.211
Detroit486501012421049.208

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota105134.093341552.62
Tampa Bay132133.096441312.64
N.Y. Yankees96133.0107461473.25
Houston78135.2132471393.65
Seattle78137.2123601273.66
L.A. Angels77123.0111461133.80
Cleveland96139.2125411233.93
Texas86124.0116421364.06
Toronto105133.0126501364.40
Kansas City411133.2143451294.98
Boston78131.0139521395.36
Baltimore87132.2141431245.36
Chicago White Sox69131.0139741495.70
Detroit59127.1130501035.87
Oakland312131.0144791057.97

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you