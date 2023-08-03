Through August 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas3761622102523411149596.273
Boston370153597423814121512.263
Toronto37394909681949126464.259
L.A. Angels371153994917218166520.256
Tampa Bay370857394119216162550.254
Cleveland37174469341982182419.251
Houston36935189231799138500.250
Baltimore364552991320517126513.250
Kansas City36404148611782898397.237
Minnesota367647686918515142452.236
Chicago White Sox371544787817610120434.236
Seattle36234918501898129473.235
Detroit365642484716517100411.232
N.Y. Yankees353946781714412148448.231
Oakland358539179814617104376.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6247974.28823549973.77
Tampa Bay6645980.28413249943.80
Seattle5652965.18662829833.81
Toronto6049973.289333810393.82
Cleveland5356973.18923518583.85
Minnesota5554975.185429910453.89
N.Y. Yankees5652962.28403539483.91
Baltimore6642968.09123379834.14
Texas6246953.28663158694.16
Boston5751953.09263079344.27
L.A. Angels5653964.09084049834.43
Detroit4860962.29043019024.48
Chicago White Sox4366967.090842410274.64
Kansas City3475949.19643858525.17
Oakland3079957.010004618705.87

