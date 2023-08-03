Through August 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3761
|622
|1025
|234
|11
|149
|596
|.273
|Boston
|3701
|535
|974
|238
|14
|121
|512
|.263
|Toronto
|3739
|490
|968
|194
|9
|126
|464
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|3711
|539
|949
|172
|18
|166
|520
|.256
|Tampa Bay
|3708
|573
|941
|192
|16
|162
|550
|.254
|Cleveland
|3717
|446
|934
|198
|21
|82
|419
|.251
|Houston
|3693
|518
|923
|179
|9
|138
|500
|.250
|Baltimore
|3645
|529
|913
|205
|17
|126
|513
|.250
|Kansas City
|3640
|414
|861
|178
|28
|98
|397
|.237
|Minnesota
|3676
|476
|869
|185
|15
|142
|452
|.236
|Chicago White Sox
|3715
|447
|878
|176
|10
|120
|434
|.236
|Seattle
|3623
|491
|850
|189
|8
|129
|473
|.235
|Detroit
|3656
|424
|847
|165
|17
|100
|411
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3539
|467
|817
|144
|12
|148
|448
|.231
|Oakland
|3585
|391
|798
|146
|17
|104
|376
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|62
|47
|974.2
|882
|354
|997
|3.77
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|980.2
|841
|324
|994
|3.80
|Seattle
|56
|52
|965.1
|866
|282
|983
|3.81
|Toronto
|60
|49
|973.2
|893
|338
|1039
|3.82
|Cleveland
|53
|56
|973.1
|892
|351
|858
|3.85
|Minnesota
|55
|54
|975.1
|854
|299
|1045
|3.89
|N.Y. Yankees
|56
|52
|962.2
|840
|353
|948
|3.91
|Baltimore
|66
|42
|968.0
|912
|337
|983
|4.14
|Texas
|62
|46
|953.2
|866
|315
|869
|4.16
|Boston
|57
|51
|953.0
|926
|307
|934
|4.27
|L.A. Angels
|56
|53
|964.0
|908
|404
|983
|4.43
|Detroit
|48
|60
|962.2
|904
|301
|902
|4.48
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|66
|967.0
|908
|424
|1027
|4.64
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|949.1
|964
|385
|852
|5.17
|Oakland
|30
|79
|957.0
|1000
|461
|870
|5.87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.