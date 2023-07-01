Through July 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas28804867861779113466.273
Tampa Bay286547976015813128457.265
Toronto2851369745156890349.261
L.A. Angels285641773713512125402.258
Boston28394027331821087385.258
Baltimore26973896791441296376.252
Houston2774382689142596366.248
Cleveland27513226831481954298.248
Chicago White Sox2863348680144897339.238
Minnesota27943516481368107334.232
N.Y. Yankees267136161611110116348.231
Kansas City27403046321291973289.231
Detroit27363096281211174299.230
Seattle2680357613126793344.229
Oakland27612936051101076285.219

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4537734.06592557573.57
Tampa Bay5728751.06272747413.60
N.Y. Yankees4536724.06172597093.62
Minnesota4142742.06392357853.66
Cleveland3942727.16692506343.82
Texas4933728.16292326663.83
Toronto4538735.26742517813.90
Seattle3842716.06542157183.95
L.A. Angels4440744.06902997494.20
Baltimore4832719.17072497454.33
Boston4142733.07112357044.40
Detroit3546720.26832346774.47
Chicago White Sox3648742.26803258044.51
Kansas City2359715.17273026615.27
Oakland2262739.07883676526.05

