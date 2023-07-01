Through July 1
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2880
|486
|786
|177
|9
|113
|466
|.273
|Tampa Bay
|2865
|479
|760
|158
|13
|128
|457
|.265
|Toronto
|2851
|369
|745
|156
|8
|90
|349
|.261
|L.A. Angels
|2856
|417
|737
|135
|12
|125
|402
|.258
|Boston
|2839
|402
|733
|182
|10
|87
|385
|.258
|Baltimore
|2697
|389
|679
|144
|12
|96
|376
|.252
|Houston
|2774
|382
|689
|142
|5
|96
|366
|.248
|Cleveland
|2751
|322
|683
|148
|19
|54
|298
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|2863
|348
|680
|144
|8
|97
|339
|.238
|Minnesota
|2794
|351
|648
|136
|8
|107
|334
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|2671
|361
|616
|111
|10
|116
|348
|.231
|Kansas City
|2740
|304
|632
|129
|19
|73
|289
|.231
|Detroit
|2736
|309
|628
|121
|11
|74
|299
|.230
|Seattle
|2680
|357
|613
|126
|7
|93
|344
|.229
|Oakland
|2761
|293
|605
|110
|10
|76
|285
|.219
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|45
|37
|734.0
|659
|255
|757
|3.57
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|751.0
|627
|274
|741
|3.60
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|36
|724.0
|617
|259
|709
|3.62
|Minnesota
|41
|42
|742.0
|639
|235
|785
|3.66
|Cleveland
|39
|42
|727.1
|669
|250
|634
|3.82
|Texas
|49
|33
|728.1
|629
|232
|666
|3.83
|Toronto
|45
|38
|735.2
|674
|251
|781
|3.90
|Seattle
|38
|42
|716.0
|654
|215
|718
|3.95
|L.A. Angels
|44
|40
|744.0
|690
|299
|749
|4.20
|Baltimore
|48
|32
|719.1
|707
|249
|745
|4.33
|Boston
|41
|42
|733.0
|711
|235
|704
|4.40
|Detroit
|35
|46
|720.2
|683
|234
|677
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|48
|742.2
|680
|325
|804
|4.51
|Kansas City
|23
|59
|715.1
|727
|302
|661
|5.27
|Oakland
|22
|62
|739.0
|788
|367
|652
|6.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.