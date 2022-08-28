Through August 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4274
|582
|1115
|238
|7
|152
|569
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|4404
|531
|1141
|215
|8
|106
|502
|.259
|Boston
|4380
|572
|1124
|286
|11
|119
|547
|.257
|Cleveland
|4266
|538
|1071
|224
|22
|100
|513
|.251
|Minnesota
|4218
|548
|1047
|204
|15
|148
|527
|.248
|Houston
|4266
|581
|1048
|226
|11
|170
|565
|.246
|Texas
|4285
|571
|1046
|175
|17
|152
|542
|.244
|Kansas City
|4279
|489
|1035
|188
|31
|105
|470
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4260
|639
|1029
|180
|8
|200
|609
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4216
|529
|1005
|221
|15
|114
|502
|.238
|Baltimore
|4240
|537
|1006
|225
|17
|132
|508
|.237
|Seattle
|4220
|522
|973
|183
|15
|143
|499
|.231
|Detroit
|4189
|416
|957
|185
|19
|75
|398
|.228
|L.A. Angels
|4233
|481
|960
|162
|27
|141
|461
|.227
|Oakland
|4191
|429
|898
|199
|8
|107
|402
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|81
|47
|1134.2
|896
|371
|1148
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|49
|1142.1
|922
|338
|1137
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|1122.2
|981
|300
|1105
|3.35
|Seattle
|69
|58
|1134.0
|1010
|358
|1084
|3.61
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|1109.1
|981
|341
|1054
|3.67
|L.A. Angels
|54
|73
|1125.0
|983
|424
|1084
|3.81
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|1116.2
|1094
|337
|958
|3.84
|Toronto
|68
|57
|1112.0
|1048
|334
|1075
|3.88
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|1109.0
|1003
|366
|1039
|3.92
|Detroit
|49
|78
|1106.2
|1031
|391
|928
|3.96
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|64
|1133.0
|1057
|433
|1128
|4.04
|Texas
|58
|68
|1121.0
|1023
|442
|1030
|4.06
|Oakland
|47
|81
|1128.2
|1065
|411
|943
|4.29
|Boston
|62
|65
|1134.0
|1095
|403
|1071
|4.46
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|1122.1
|1177
|481
|935
|4.72
