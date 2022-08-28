Through August 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto427458211152387152569.261
Chicago White Sox440453111412158106502.259
Boston4380572112428611119547.257
Cleveland4266538107122422100513.251
Minnesota4218548104720415148527.248
Houston4266581104822611170565.246
Texas4285571104617517152542.244
Kansas City4279489103518831105470.242
N.Y. Yankees426063910291808200609.242
Tampa Bay4216529100522115114502.238
Baltimore4240537100622517132508.237
Seattle422052297318315143499.231
Detroit41894169571851975398.228
L.A. Angels423348196016227141461.227
Oakland41914298981998107402.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston81471134.289637111483.05
N.Y. Yankees78491142.192233811373.29
Tampa Bay69571122.298130011053.35
Seattle69581134.0101035810843.61
Cleveland67581109.198134110543.67
L.A. Angels54731125.098342410843.81
Baltimore67591116.210943379583.84
Toronto68571112.0104833410753.88
Minnesota64611109.0100336610393.92
Detroit49781106.210313919283.96
Chicago White Sox63641133.0105743311284.04
Texas58681121.0102344210304.06
Oakland47811128.210654119434.29
Boston62651134.0109540310714.46
Kansas City51771122.111774819354.72

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you