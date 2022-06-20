Through June 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2314317596156664307.258
Toronto2228301568125484293.255
Minnesota2275300572119477287.251
Chicago White Sox2218267556106555251.251
N.Y. Yankees2197340546933110322.249
Cleveland21072835231181448270.248
Houston2184281519107787273.238
Kansas City21922435191021647229.237
L.A. Angels23062895471031084279.237
Texas224328752582782266.234
Tampa Bay22002675131051060254.233
Seattle2273264527101869255.232
Baltimore23022785301141068265.230
Detroit2140190480881035182.224
Oakland2209217463109748199.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4917595.14661656062.86
Houston4125582.14761845553.04
Tampa Bay3630588.14901655663.15
Cleveland3428549.04721765143.57
Boston3631599.15111975763.65
L.A. Angels3336609.15212135433.78
Minnesota3830599.05441985573.85
Seattle2939599.25401975663.90
Toronto3828585.15431685483.91
Detroit2640579.05231965164.01
Texas3135587.25322325534.06
Chicago White Sox3133574.05402485974.11
Baltimore3038603.16201974804.27
Oakland2345596.15832195094.32
Kansas City2342569.05852574614.97

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you