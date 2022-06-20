Through June 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2314
|317
|596
|156
|6
|64
|307
|.258
|Toronto
|2228
|301
|568
|125
|4
|84
|293
|.255
|Minnesota
|2275
|300
|572
|119
|4
|77
|287
|.251
|Chicago White Sox
|2218
|267
|556
|106
|5
|55
|251
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|2197
|340
|546
|93
|3
|110
|322
|.249
|Cleveland
|2107
|283
|523
|118
|14
|48
|270
|.248
|Houston
|2184
|281
|519
|107
|7
|87
|273
|.238
|Kansas City
|2192
|243
|519
|102
|16
|47
|229
|.237
|L.A. Angels
|2306
|289
|547
|103
|10
|84
|279
|.237
|Texas
|2243
|287
|525
|82
|7
|82
|266
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|2200
|267
|513
|105
|10
|60
|254
|.233
|Seattle
|2273
|264
|527
|101
|8
|69
|255
|.232
|Baltimore
|2302
|278
|530
|114
|10
|68
|265
|.230
|Detroit
|2140
|190
|480
|88
|10
|35
|182
|.224
|Oakland
|2209
|217
|463
|109
|7
|48
|199
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|17
|595.1
|466
|165
|606
|2.86
|Houston
|41
|25
|582.1
|476
|184
|555
|3.04
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|588.1
|490
|165
|566
|3.15
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|549.0
|472
|176
|514
|3.57
|Boston
|36
|31
|599.1
|511
|197
|576
|3.65
|L.A. Angels
|33
|36
|609.1
|521
|213
|543
|3.78
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|599.0
|544
|198
|557
|3.85
|Seattle
|29
|39
|599.2
|540
|197
|566
|3.90
|Toronto
|38
|28
|585.1
|543
|168
|548
|3.91
|Detroit
|26
|40
|579.0
|523
|196
|516
|4.01
|Texas
|31
|35
|587.2
|532
|232
|553
|4.06
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|33
|574.0
|540
|248
|597
|4.11
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|603.1
|620
|197
|480
|4.27
|Oakland
|23
|45
|596.1
|583
|219
|509
|4.32
|Kansas City
|23
|42
|569.0
|585
|257
|461
|4.97
