Through May 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|748
|101
|188
|41
|7
|20
|99
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|787
|110
|196
|42
|4
|28
|105
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|762
|109
|188
|34
|1
|32
|102
|.247
|Toronto
|797
|94
|195
|36
|0
|31
|93
|.245
|Tampa Bay
|755
|96
|183
|40
|4
|20
|91
|.242
|Seattle
|767
|102
|182
|37
|5
|23
|99
|.237
|Detroit
|686
|67
|159
|26
|3
|10
|67
|.232
|Minnesota
|748
|96
|173
|35
|1
|24
|89
|.231
|Boston
|773
|81
|177
|47
|1
|13
|80
|.229
|Texas
|734
|96
|164
|26
|1
|19
|91
|.223
|Chicago White Sox
|712
|72
|156
|34
|1
|19
|67
|.219
|Houston
|769
|85
|166
|37
|2
|27
|83
|.216
|Baltimore
|761
|72
|164
|37
|2
|11
|70
|.216
|Kansas City
|690
|63
|146
|27
|3
|12
|57
|.212
|Oakland
|749
|85
|154
|34
|3
|18
|77
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|6
|207.2
|171
|72
|216
|2.69
|Minnesota
|14
|9
|203.0
|164
|67
|198
|3.06
|Seattle
|12
|11
|201.0
|173
|71
|193
|3.27
|Tampa Bay
|13
|10
|202.0
|160
|61
|213
|3.30
|Detroit
|7
|14
|183.1
|159
|55
|149
|3.39
|Houston
|12
|11
|202.1
|169
|70
|182
|3.43
|Boston
|9
|14
|203.1
|171
|81
|202
|3.59
|Baltimore
|8
|15
|200.0
|183
|74
|171
|3.60
|L.A. Angels
|15
|9
|212.0
|166
|71
|188
|3.65
|Toronto
|15
|9
|214.1
|195
|60
|203
|3.65
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|13
|194.0
|166
|96
|211
|3.71
|Oakland
|10
|13
|202.2
|180
|70
|184
|3.77
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|190.2
|167
|56
|171
|3.87
|Texas
|8
|14
|194.0
|170
|85
|202
|4.45
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|187.0
|179
|72
|154
|4.48
