Through May 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland7481011884172099.251
L.A. Angels78711019642428105.249
N.Y. Yankees76210918834132102.247
Toronto797941953603193.245
Tampa Bay755961834042091.242
Seattle7671021823752399.237
Detroit686671592631067.232
Minnesota748961733512489.231
Boston773811774711380.229
Texas734961642611991.223
Chicago White Sox712721563411967.219
Houston769851663722783.216
Baltimore761721643721170.216
Kansas City690631462731257.212
Oakland749851543431877.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees176207.2171722162.69
Minnesota149203.0164671983.06
Seattle1211201.0173711933.27
Tampa Bay1310202.0160612133.30
Detroit714183.1159551493.39
Houston1211202.1169701823.43
Boston914203.1171812023.59
Baltimore815200.0183741713.60
L.A. Angels159212.0166711883.65
Toronto159214.1195602033.65
Chicago White Sox913194.0166962113.71
Oakland1013202.2180701843.77
Cleveland1012190.2167561713.87
Texas814194.0170852024.45
Kansas City714187.0179721544.48

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

