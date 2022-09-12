Through September 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4899
|613
|1283
|239
|8
|127
|582
|.262
|Toronto
|4773
|653
|1249
|270
|9
|169
|638
|.262
|Boston
|4872
|644
|1265
|317
|11
|133
|616
|.260
|Cleveland
|4715
|575
|1181
|238
|22
|108
|549
|.250
|Minnesota
|4702
|605
|1168
|233
|16
|159
|581
|.248
|Houston
|4664
|632
|1143
|243
|11
|183
|613
|.245
|Kansas City
|4719
|553
|1146
|211
|34
|120
|531
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4633
|586
|1124
|255
|15
|122
|557
|.243
|Texas
|4730
|619
|1146
|193
|17
|168
|588
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4725
|697
|1130
|192
|8
|221
|663
|.239
|Baltimore
|4691
|583
|1101
|243
|18
|147
|553
|.235
|Detroit
|4636
|467
|1068
|206
|24
|88
|446
|.230
|Seattle
|4659
|589
|1071
|202
|17
|169
|564
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|4688
|537
|1073
|180
|29
|166
|515
|.229
|Oakland
|4623
|486
|1001
|218
|10
|119
|458
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|90
|50
|1246.1
|975
|401
|1277
|2.97
|N.Y. Yankees
|85
|56
|1266.1
|1037
|369
|1258
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|78
|60
|1229.2
|1073
|330
|1204
|3.34
|Seattle
|79
|61
|1253.0
|1101
|383
|1195
|3.48
|Cleveland
|73
|65
|1228.0
|1072
|388
|1167
|3.61
|L.A. Angels
|61
|79
|1244.0
|1085
|474
|1188
|3.82
|Toronto
|78
|61
|1238.0
|1168
|359
|1207
|3.89
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|1240.2
|1222
|377
|1050
|3.90
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|69
|1257.0
|1157
|469
|1257
|3.95
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|1234.1
|1138
|415
|1154
|4.03
|Detroit
|54
|86
|1220.0
|1153
|432
|1025
|4.11
|Texas
|60
|79
|1234.0
|1152
|509
|1137
|4.16
|Oakland
|51
|90
|1243.1
|1203
|450
|1039
|4.46
|Boston
|69
|72
|1254.0
|1212
|455
|1180
|4.47
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|1236.1
|1304
|518
|1030
|4.71
