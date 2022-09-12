Through September 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox489961312832398127582.262
Toronto477365312492709169638.262
Boston4872644126531711133616.260
Cleveland4715575118123822108549.250
Minnesota4702605116823316159581.248
Houston4664632114324311183613.245
Kansas City4719553114621134120531.243
Tampa Bay4633586112425515122557.243
Texas4730619114619317168588.242
N.Y. Yankees472569711301928221663.239
Baltimore4691583110124318147553.235
Detroit463646710682062488446.230
Seattle4659589107120217169564.230
L.A. Angels4688537107318029166515.229
Oakland4623486100121810119458.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston90501246.197540112772.97
N.Y. Yankees85561266.1103736912583.28
Tampa Bay78601229.2107333012043.34
Seattle79611253.0110138311953.48
Cleveland73651228.0107238811673.61
L.A. Angels61791244.0108547411883.82
Toronto78611238.0116835912073.89
Baltimore73671240.2122237710503.90
Chicago White Sox72691257.0115746912573.95
Minnesota69701234.1113841511544.03
Detroit54861220.0115343210254.11
Texas60791234.0115250911374.16
Oakland51901243.1120345010394.46
Boston69721254.0121245511804.47
Kansas City57841236.1130451810304.71

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

