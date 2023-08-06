Through August 6
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3857
|642
|1052
|241
|11
|157
|616
|.273
|Boston
|3766
|542
|990
|241
|14
|124
|519
|.263
|Toronto
|3849
|503
|1001
|198
|9
|132
|477
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|3811
|551
|972
|176
|18
|171
|532
|.255
|Tampa Bay
|3782
|583
|961
|194
|16
|163
|560
|.254
|Baltimore
|3753
|552
|952
|215
|17
|129
|535
|.254
|Cleveland
|3782
|454
|950
|202
|22
|83
|426
|.251
|Houston
|3791
|529
|943
|182
|9
|142
|511
|.249
|Minnesota
|3781
|496
|900
|188
|16
|151
|472
|.238
|Kansas City
|3745
|436
|891
|182
|30
|104
|418
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|3819
|459
|906
|180
|10
|124
|446
|.237
|Seattle
|3727
|508
|879
|196
|8
|135
|490
|.236
|Detroit
|3722
|428
|862
|170
|17
|101
|415
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3631
|477
|839
|147
|12
|155
|458
|.231
|Oakland
|3643
|395
|809
|148
|17
|107
|380
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|63
|49
|999.2
|904
|366
|1017
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|997.2
|856
|325
|1006
|3.77
|Seattle
|59
|52
|992.1
|889
|288
|1011
|3.82
|Toronto
|62
|50
|1000.2
|924
|344
|1064
|3.82
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|1002.1
|873
|304
|1072
|3.84
|Cleveland
|54
|57
|991.1
|911
|358
|873
|3.86
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|53
|989.2
|860
|364
|978
|3.90
|Baltimore
|69
|42
|995.0
|928
|344
|1012
|4.08
|Texas
|65
|46
|980.2
|892
|323
|905
|4.15
|Boston
|57
|53
|971.0
|954
|316
|945
|4.30
|L.A. Angels
|56
|56
|991.0
|937
|420
|1017
|4.46
|Detroit
|49
|61
|980.2
|924
|309
|924
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|68
|992.0
|932
|435
|1051
|4.64
|Kansas City
|36
|76
|975.1
|991
|389
|865
|5.18
|Oakland
|31
|80
|974.0
|1017
|470
|887
|5.85
