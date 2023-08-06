Through August 6

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas3857642105224111157616.273
Boston376654299024114124519.263
Toronto384950310011989132477.260
L.A. Angels381155197217618171532.255
Tampa Bay378258396119416163560.254
Baltimore375355295221517129535.254
Cleveland37824549502022283426.251
Houston37915299431829142511.249
Minnesota378149690018816151472.238
Kansas City374543689118230104418.238
Chicago White Sox381945990618010124446.237
Seattle37275088791968135490.236
Detroit372242886217017101415.232
N.Y. Yankees363147783914712155458.231
Oakland364339580914817107380.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6349999.290436610173.76
Tampa Bay6746997.285632510063.77
Seattle5952992.188928810113.82
Toronto62501000.292434410643.82
Minnesota58541002.187330410723.84
Cleveland5457991.19113588733.86
N.Y. Yankees5853989.28603649783.90
Baltimore6942995.092834410124.08
Texas6546980.28923239054.15
Boston5753971.09543169454.30
L.A. Angels5656991.093742010174.46
Detroit4961980.29243099244.47
Chicago White Sox4468992.093243510514.64
Kansas City3676975.19913898655.18
Oakland3180974.010174708875.85

