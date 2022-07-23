Through July 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3228
|456
|859
|183
|4
|124
|443
|.266
|Chicago White Sox
|3249
|408
|832
|161
|6
|80
|387
|.256
|Boston
|3253
|435
|833
|212
|7
|95
|414
|.256
|Minnesota
|3171
|421
|799
|160
|10
|117
|407
|.252
|Cleveland
|3085
|399
|773
|168
|17
|72
|379
|.251
|Kansas City
|3138
|362
|768
|144
|23
|76
|345
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|3178
|511
|778
|134
|6
|163
|486
|.245
|Houston
|3116
|418
|748
|154
|8
|134
|409
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3122
|395
|750
|166
|11
|86
|374
|.240
|Texas
|3135
|418
|749
|123
|10
|119
|396
|.239
|Seattle
|3141
|387
|742
|148
|11
|104
|370
|.236
|Baltimore
|3151
|392
|735
|172
|13
|96
|370
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3085
|364
|707
|121
|14
|106
|351
|.229
|Detroit
|3081
|295
|704
|127
|16
|54
|282
|.228
|Oakland
|3136
|318
|665
|144
|7
|74
|295
|.212
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|62
|32
|833.2
|648
|275
|839
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|30
|855.2
|685
|242
|870
|3.16
|Tampa Bay
|52
|41
|830.2
|720
|231
|808
|3.37
|Seattle
|51
|43
|835.2
|744
|263
|791
|3.54
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|806.1
|731
|265
|747
|3.85
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|833.1
|761
|275
|752
|3.92
|Toronto
|51
|43
|835.0
|790
|245
|797
|3.97
|Baltimore
|46
|47
|822.2
|800
|259
|696
|3.97
|L.A. Angels
|39
|54
|820.2
|729
|297
|788
|4.00
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|47
|835.0
|775
|334
|855
|4.02
|Texas
|42
|50
|821.1
|758
|319
|751
|4.07
|Detroit
|38
|56
|817.0
|756
|282
|698
|4.12
|Boston
|48
|46
|838.1
|782
|304
|803
|4.28
|Oakland
|34
|62
|841.1
|791
|310
|728
|4.30
|Kansas City
|36
|57
|817.0
|848
|362
|677
|4.81
