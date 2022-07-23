Through July 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto32284568591834124443.266
Chicago White Sox3249408832161680387.256
Boston3253435833212795414.256
Minnesota317142179916010117407.252
Cleveland30853997731681772379.251
Kansas City31383627681442376345.245
N.Y. Yankees31785117781346163486.245
Houston31164187481548134409.240
Tampa Bay31223957501661186374.240
Texas313541874912310119396.239
Seattle314138774214811104370.236
Baltimore31513927351721396370.233
L.A. Angels308536470712114106351.229
Detroit30812957041271654282.228
Oakland3136318665144774295.212

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6232833.26482758392.98
N.Y. Yankees6530855.26852428703.16
Tampa Bay5241830.27202318083.37
Seattle5143835.27442637913.54
Cleveland4744806.17312657473.85
Minnesota5044833.17612757523.92
Toronto5143835.07902457973.97
Baltimore4647822.28002596963.97
L.A. Angels3954820.27292977884.00
Chicago White Sox4647835.07753348554.02
Texas4250821.17583197514.07
Detroit3856817.07562826984.12
Boston4846838.17823048034.28
Oakland3462841.17913107284.30
Kansas City3657817.08483626774.81

