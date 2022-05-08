Through May 8
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|917
|128
|234
|49
|7
|22
|126
|.255
|Tampa Bay
|937
|129
|233
|49
|6
|27
|121
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|831
|119
|206
|39
|1
|35
|112
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|948
|134
|228
|44
|4
|36
|129
|.241
|Toronto
|957
|112
|230
|49
|0
|34
|111
|.240
|Minnesota
|903
|113
|213
|47
|1
|30
|106
|.236
|Seattle
|927
|116
|213
|40
|6
|30
|113
|.230
|Chicago White Sox
|849
|86
|192
|39
|1
|23
|81
|.226
|Detroit
|850
|78
|192
|35
|3
|11
|76
|.226
|Boston
|941
|93
|213
|57
|2
|16
|92
|.226
|Baltimore
|863
|88
|194
|42
|3
|18
|86
|.225
|Texas
|804
|104
|180
|28
|1
|21
|99
|.224
|Kansas City
|757
|70
|165
|30
|3
|13
|63
|.218
|Houston
|918
|105
|200
|43
|3
|34
|103
|.218
|Oakland
|875
|93
|175
|37
|4
|19
|85
|.200
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|224.2
|183
|76
|230
|2.60
|Houston
|17
|11
|247.1
|200
|77
|220
|3.06
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|246.0
|201
|75
|252
|3.11
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|248.0
|196
|76
|250
|3.34
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|13
|231.0
|190
|108
|252
|3.39
|Detroit
|8
|18
|225.1
|194
|75
|184
|3.47
|L.A. Angels
|18
|11
|257.0
|203
|83
|228
|3.54
|Boston
|10
|18
|250.1
|210
|96
|253
|3.74
|Seattle
|12
|16
|244.0
|218
|93
|229
|3.76
|Oakland
|10
|17
|237.2
|213
|82
|216
|3.79
|Toronto
|17
|12
|257.1
|239
|77
|237
|3.81
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|227.0
|213
|85
|189
|3.85
|Cleveland
|13
|14
|236.2
|201
|84
|220
|4.03
|Texas
|10
|14
|213.0
|187
|90
|217
|4.23
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|205.0
|193
|85
|160
|4.57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.