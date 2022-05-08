Through May 8

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland91712823449722126.255
Tampa Bay93712923349627121.249
N.Y. Yankees83111920639135112.248
L.A. Angels94813422844436129.241
Toronto95711223049034111.240
Minnesota90311321347130106.236
Seattle92711621340630113.230
Chicago White Sox849861923912381.226
Detroit850781923531176.226
Boston941932135721692.226
Baltimore863881944231886.225
Texas8041041802812199.224
Kansas City757701653031363.218
Houston91810520043334103.218
Oakland875931753741985.200

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees187224.2183762302.60
Houston1711247.1200772203.06
Minnesota1711246.0201752523.11
Tampa Bay1810248.0196762503.34
Chicago White Sox1313231.01901082523.39
Detroit818225.1194751843.47
L.A. Angels1811257.0203832283.54
Boston1018250.1210962533.74
Seattle1216244.0218932293.76
Oakland1017237.2213822163.79
Toronto1712257.1239772373.81
Baltimore1016227.0213851893.85
Cleveland1314236.2201842204.03
Texas1014213.0187902174.23
Kansas City815205.0193851604.57

