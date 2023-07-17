Through July 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas32965519072119129529.275
Boston323247485621413104454.265
Toronto32304298461759105406.262
Tampa Bay322752083517215142497.259
L.A. Angels320346982514914142451.258
Baltimore311445879116815112444.254
Houston31924458001587115428.251
Cleveland31743747941691964348.250
Chicago White Sox32413967731619106385.239
Minnesota315340073515610120380.233
Kansas City31313487271492382333.232
Seattle30824107111597104395.231
N.Y. Yankees309341571612812131398.231
Detroit31143577161381587346.230
Oakland31383446971261488331.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay6036849.07232938453.70
Seattle4646822.07262338153.72
Minnesota4846841.07172699013.72
Houston5242841.27702958793.77
Toronto5341836.27652768943.81
N.Y. Yankees5044839.27353068173.85
Cleveland4548834.17782867323.92
Texas5539832.17452667523.98
Baltimore5735826.17932788434.14
Boston5044831.08112748014.39
Detroit4151821.27572647774.39
Chicago White Sox4055844.17843679134.55
L.A. Angels4648830.07953528334.55
Kansas City2767817.18393377455.25
Oakland2570836.08924137586.07

