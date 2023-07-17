Through July 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3296
|551
|907
|211
|9
|129
|529
|.275
|Boston
|3232
|474
|856
|214
|13
|104
|454
|.265
|Toronto
|3230
|429
|846
|175
|9
|105
|406
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|3227
|520
|835
|172
|15
|142
|497
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|3203
|469
|825
|149
|14
|142
|451
|.258
|Baltimore
|3114
|458
|791
|168
|15
|112
|444
|.254
|Houston
|3192
|445
|800
|158
|7
|115
|428
|.251
|Cleveland
|3174
|374
|794
|169
|19
|64
|348
|.250
|Chicago White Sox
|3241
|396
|773
|161
|9
|106
|385
|.239
|Minnesota
|3153
|400
|735
|156
|10
|120
|380
|.233
|Kansas City
|3131
|348
|727
|149
|23
|82
|333
|.232
|Seattle
|3082
|410
|711
|159
|7
|104
|395
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|3093
|415
|716
|128
|12
|131
|398
|.231
|Detroit
|3114
|357
|716
|138
|15
|87
|346
|.230
|Oakland
|3138
|344
|697
|126
|14
|88
|331
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|60
|36
|849.0
|723
|293
|845
|3.70
|Seattle
|46
|46
|822.0
|726
|233
|815
|3.72
|Minnesota
|48
|46
|841.0
|717
|269
|901
|3.72
|Houston
|52
|42
|841.2
|770
|295
|879
|3.77
|Toronto
|53
|41
|836.2
|765
|276
|894
|3.81
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|44
|839.2
|735
|306
|817
|3.85
|Cleveland
|45
|48
|834.1
|778
|286
|732
|3.92
|Texas
|55
|39
|832.1
|745
|266
|752
|3.98
|Baltimore
|57
|35
|826.1
|793
|278
|843
|4.14
|Boston
|50
|44
|831.0
|811
|274
|801
|4.39
|Detroit
|41
|51
|821.2
|757
|264
|777
|4.39
|Chicago White Sox
|40
|55
|844.1
|784
|367
|913
|4.55
|L.A. Angels
|46
|48
|830.0
|795
|352
|833
|4.55
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|817.1
|839
|337
|745
|5.25
|Oakland
|25
|70
|836.0
|892
|413
|758
|6.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.