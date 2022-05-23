Through May 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels143220735366559200.247
Cleveland1253171308621034168.246
Boston139617434291435171.245
Minnesota133917832774241169.244
N.Y. Yankees135219532858257183.243
Tampa Bay138618033163842169.239
Chicago White Sox138114832661136140.236
Seattle140616432959643159.234
Toronto133614731164141146.233
Kansas City1348145313601028135.232
Houston138718032270557175.232
Baltimore142014732365532139.227
Texas132616129544341148.222
Detroit128811028250521107.219
Oakland137814028261725130.205

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2715370.13031123442.84
N.Y. Yankees2912367.13081063822.96
L.A. Angels2617381.22981263413.37
Tampa Bay2417369.03021053593.39
Minnesota2516363.03151183513.40
Toronto2219360.23211053283.52
Detroit1426347.12951202943.63
Chicago White Sox2120366.03221573833.64
Oakland1726378.23431313333.78
Boston1922366.23081223673.80
Baltimore1725373.03541293143.88
Cleveland1720327.22761142983.98
Texas1822353.03101483444.03
Seattle1725365.23411363534.26
Kansas City1426354.03521492734.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

