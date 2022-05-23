Through May 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|1432
|207
|353
|66
|5
|59
|200
|.247
|Cleveland
|1253
|171
|308
|62
|10
|34
|168
|.246
|Boston
|1396
|174
|342
|91
|4
|35
|171
|.245
|Minnesota
|1339
|178
|327
|74
|2
|41
|169
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|1352
|195
|328
|58
|2
|57
|183
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|1386
|180
|331
|63
|8
|42
|169
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|1381
|148
|326
|61
|1
|36
|140
|.236
|Seattle
|1406
|164
|329
|59
|6
|43
|159
|.234
|Toronto
|1336
|147
|311
|64
|1
|41
|146
|.233
|Kansas City
|1348
|145
|313
|60
|10
|28
|135
|.232
|Houston
|1387
|180
|322
|70
|5
|57
|175
|.232
|Baltimore
|1420
|147
|323
|65
|5
|32
|139
|.227
|Texas
|1326
|161
|295
|44
|3
|41
|148
|.222
|Detroit
|1288
|110
|282
|50
|5
|21
|107
|.219
|Oakland
|1378
|140
|282
|61
|7
|25
|130
|.205
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|27
|15
|370.1
|303
|112
|344
|2.84
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|12
|367.1
|308
|106
|382
|2.96
|L.A. Angels
|26
|17
|381.2
|298
|126
|341
|3.37
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|369.0
|302
|105
|359
|3.39
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|363.0
|315
|118
|351
|3.40
|Toronto
|22
|19
|360.2
|321
|105
|328
|3.52
|Detroit
|14
|26
|347.1
|295
|120
|294
|3.63
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|20
|366.0
|322
|157
|383
|3.64
|Oakland
|17
|26
|378.2
|343
|131
|333
|3.78
|Boston
|19
|22
|366.2
|308
|122
|367
|3.80
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|373.0
|354
|129
|314
|3.88
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|327.2
|276
|114
|298
|3.98
|Texas
|18
|22
|353.0
|310
|148
|344
|4.03
|Seattle
|17
|25
|365.2
|341
|136
|353
|4.26
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|354.0
|352
|149
|273
|4.70
