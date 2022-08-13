Through August 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto379652910012095143516.264
Chicago White Sox39244791010191898455.257
Boston39225119932609111488.253
Cleveland38244889642032089464.252
Minnesota375550094119012138483.251
Kansas City38354509451722898431.246
N.Y. Yankees38005939281656191567.244
Houston37915119171979157496.242
Texas381149991315513137472.240
Baltimore378048090620615117453.240
Tampa Bay371745288119212100429.237
Seattle379146087917112126441.232
L.A. Angels375543585315021126416.227
Detroit37503618431621766345.225
Oakland3704384798178796359.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston73411010.279031810233.05
N.Y. Yankees71421014.282330410313.29
Tampa Bay5853986.28782689513.48
Seattle62521018.09033279653.65
Cleveland6052993.18943139303.81
L.A. Angels49641000.28773739683.86
Baltimore5953991.29643058573.88
Chicago White Sox57561009.093739010193.90
Toronto6051985.09322939323.97
Detroit4371994.29223578294.00
Minnesota5853984.08993319184.06
Texas4963996.09163939184.12
Oakland4172993.29313558494.26
Boston56581018.09813659494.40
Kansas City47671001.110294308374.64

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you