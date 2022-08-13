Through August 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3796
|529
|1001
|209
|5
|143
|516
|.264
|Chicago White Sox
|3924
|479
|1010
|191
|8
|98
|455
|.257
|Boston
|3922
|511
|993
|260
|9
|111
|488
|.253
|Cleveland
|3824
|488
|964
|203
|20
|89
|464
|.252
|Minnesota
|3755
|500
|941
|190
|12
|138
|483
|.251
|Kansas City
|3835
|450
|945
|172
|28
|98
|431
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3800
|593
|928
|165
|6
|191
|567
|.244
|Houston
|3791
|511
|917
|197
|9
|157
|496
|.242
|Texas
|3811
|499
|913
|155
|13
|137
|472
|.240
|Baltimore
|3780
|480
|906
|206
|15
|117
|453
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3717
|452
|881
|192
|12
|100
|429
|.237
|Seattle
|3791
|460
|879
|171
|12
|126
|441
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3755
|435
|853
|150
|21
|126
|416
|.227
|Detroit
|3750
|361
|843
|162
|17
|66
|345
|.225
|Oakland
|3704
|384
|798
|178
|7
|96
|359
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|73
|41
|1010.2
|790
|318
|1023
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|42
|1014.2
|823
|304
|1031
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|986.2
|878
|268
|951
|3.48
|Seattle
|62
|52
|1018.0
|903
|327
|965
|3.65
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|993.1
|894
|313
|930
|3.81
|L.A. Angels
|49
|64
|1000.2
|877
|373
|968
|3.86
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|991.2
|964
|305
|857
|3.88
|Chicago White Sox
|57
|56
|1009.0
|937
|390
|1019
|3.90
|Toronto
|60
|51
|985.0
|932
|293
|932
|3.97
|Detroit
|43
|71
|994.2
|922
|357
|829
|4.00
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|984.0
|899
|331
|918
|4.06
|Texas
|49
|63
|996.0
|916
|393
|918
|4.12
|Oakland
|41
|72
|993.2
|931
|355
|849
|4.26
|Boston
|56
|58
|1018.0
|981
|365
|949
|4.40
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|1001.1
|1029
|430
|837
|4.64
