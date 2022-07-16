Through July 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3103
|418
|811
|176
|4
|118
|406
|.261
|Boston
|3154
|427
|814
|208
|7
|89
|406
|.258
|Chicago White Sox
|3138
|392
|800
|154
|6
|77
|371
|.255
|Minnesota
|3108
|415
|788
|159
|10
|114
|401
|.254
|Cleveland
|3007
|381
|745
|163
|17
|68
|361
|.248
|Kansas City
|3033
|352
|740
|142
|22
|74
|335
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|3005
|470
|730
|127
|6
|151
|445
|.243
|Houston
|2949
|395
|707
|147
|8
|125
|386
|.240
|Texas
|2994
|402
|717
|116
|9
|116
|380
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3017
|377
|722
|158
|11
|82
|358
|.239
|Seattle
|3034
|376
|715
|142
|11
|100
|359
|.236
|Baltimore
|3043
|375
|708
|163
|12
|92
|353
|.233
|Detroit
|2984
|288
|685
|122
|16
|53
|275
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|3020
|362
|695
|120
|14
|104
|349
|.230
|Oakland
|2973
|302
|626
|139
|7
|69
|279
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|58
|31
|788.2
|613
|260
|793
|3.00
|N.Y. Yankees
|62
|28
|812.0
|650
|233
|824
|3.11
|Tampa Bay
|50
|40
|801.2
|690
|227
|787
|3.35
|Seattle
|49
|42
|807.2
|720
|256
|765
|3.57
|Boston
|48
|43
|813.1
|727
|285
|779
|3.83
|Minnesota
|49
|43
|815.1
|736
|269
|735
|3.85
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|788.1
|719
|260
|728
|3.92
|Baltimore
|45
|45
|794.2
|771
|250
|662
|3.92
|L.A. Angels
|39
|52
|803.2
|714
|291
|763
|3.92
|Toronto
|48
|43
|807.0
|764
|242
|761
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|45
|809.0
|749
|327
|830
|3.99
|Detroit
|37
|54
|792.0
|728
|276
|673
|4.08
|Texas
|41
|47
|785.1
|722
|304
|727
|4.10
|Oakland
|31
|60
|797.1
|756
|299
|685
|4.35
|Kansas City
|36
|54
|791.0
|821
|350
|654
|4.82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.