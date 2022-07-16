Through July 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto31034188111764118406.261
Boston3154427814208789406.258
Chicago White Sox3138392800154677371.255
Minnesota310841578815910114401.254
Cleveland30073817451631768361.248
Kansas City30333527401422274335.244
N.Y. Yankees30054707301276151445.243
Houston29493957071478125386.240
Texas29944027171169116380.239
Tampa Bay30173777221581182358.239
Seattle303437671514211100359.236
Baltimore30433757081631292353.233
Detroit29842886851221653275.230
L.A. Angels302036269512014104349.230
Oakland2973302626139769279.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5831788.26132607933.00
N.Y. Yankees6228812.06502338243.11
Tampa Bay5040801.26902277873.35
Seattle4942807.27202567653.57
Boston4843813.17272857793.83
Minnesota4943815.17362697353.85
Cleveland4544788.17192607283.92
Baltimore4545794.27712506623.92
L.A. Angels3952803.27142917633.92
Toronto4843807.07642427613.99
Chicago White Sox4545809.07493278303.99
Detroit3754792.07282766734.08
Texas4147785.17223047274.10
Oakland3160797.17562996854.35
Kansas City3654791.08213506544.82

