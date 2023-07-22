Through July 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas34185699342189136546.273
Boston333148687722213105465.263
Toronto33554368731759108412.260
Tampa Bay339053287217915148509.257
L.A. Angels332849385115315151474.256
Cleveland33254068421821971380.253
Baltimore327547782517917114461.252
Houston33294618301647121444.249
Chicago White Sox337941780516810110405.238
Minnesota333043178416112133409.235
Kansas City32933677641622584352.232
Seattle32434317501667110414.231
Detroit32813807541431792369.230
N.Y. Yankees322142773913012137410.229
Oakland32903587281351593345.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay6140892.27543029033.67
Houston5543876.27923079123.73
Minnesota5148884.07542789523.77
Seattle4948867.07722538793.77
Toronto5444872.17972959263.80
N.Y. Yankees5147874.17643298493.89
Cleveland4849869.18043027713.89
Texas5840868.17792807803.99
Baltimore5938871.18402978864.19
Boston5146856.08292838374.35
Detroit4453865.27942738094.37
L.A. Angels5048867.08213658884.48
Chicago White Sox4158877.18123899414.63
Kansas City2871861.18743557785.22
Oakland2773881.09274257955.97

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you