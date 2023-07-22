Through July 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3418
|569
|934
|218
|9
|136
|546
|.273
|Boston
|3331
|486
|877
|222
|13
|105
|465
|.263
|Toronto
|3355
|436
|873
|175
|9
|108
|412
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|3390
|532
|872
|179
|15
|148
|509
|.257
|L.A. Angels
|3328
|493
|851
|153
|15
|151
|474
|.256
|Cleveland
|3325
|406
|842
|182
|19
|71
|380
|.253
|Baltimore
|3275
|477
|825
|179
|17
|114
|461
|.252
|Houston
|3329
|461
|830
|164
|7
|121
|444
|.249
|Chicago White Sox
|3379
|417
|805
|168
|10
|110
|405
|.238
|Minnesota
|3330
|431
|784
|161
|12
|133
|409
|.235
|Kansas City
|3293
|367
|764
|162
|25
|84
|352
|.232
|Seattle
|3243
|431
|750
|166
|7
|110
|414
|.231
|Detroit
|3281
|380
|754
|143
|17
|92
|369
|.230
|N.Y. Yankees
|3221
|427
|739
|130
|12
|137
|410
|.229
|Oakland
|3290
|358
|728
|135
|15
|93
|345
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|892.2
|754
|302
|903
|3.67
|Houston
|55
|43
|876.2
|792
|307
|912
|3.73
|Minnesota
|51
|48
|884.0
|754
|278
|952
|3.77
|Seattle
|49
|48
|867.0
|772
|253
|879
|3.77
|Toronto
|54
|44
|872.1
|797
|295
|926
|3.80
|N.Y. Yankees
|51
|47
|874.1
|764
|329
|849
|3.89
|Cleveland
|48
|49
|869.1
|804
|302
|771
|3.89
|Texas
|58
|40
|868.1
|779
|280
|780
|3.99
|Baltimore
|59
|38
|871.1
|840
|297
|886
|4.19
|Boston
|51
|46
|856.0
|829
|283
|837
|4.35
|Detroit
|44
|53
|865.2
|794
|273
|809
|4.37
|L.A. Angels
|50
|48
|867.0
|821
|365
|888
|4.48
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|58
|877.1
|812
|389
|941
|4.63
|Kansas City
|28
|71
|861.1
|874
|355
|778
|5.22
|Oakland
|27
|73
|881.0
|927
|425
|795
|5.97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.