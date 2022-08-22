Through August 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto409256410712275151551.262
Chicago White Sox418850910842058102482.259
Boston419654810672769115524.254
Cleveland409452110332182294496.252
Minnesota4025527100519812144508.250
Houston4116565101121611166550.246
Kansas City412346799918429102448.242
Texas410953899316815143509.242
N.Y. Yankees40896139831737197585.240
Baltimore408152097522017125491.239
Tampa Bay401549595721014107470.238
Seattle407050894718015136485.233
L.A. Angels401845991115625133440.227
Detroit40493929171761872375.226
Oakland39944148641938104388.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston78451089.286635410963.08
N.Y. Yankees74481095.289032810983.35
Tampa Bay65551068.292728710373.35
Seattle66561087.097534910393.67
Cleveland64561064.195432910023.75
Toronto65551065.099631610183.86
L.A. Angels52691072.294239910363.88
Baltimore63581069.210523259263.92
Minnesota62571057.09603519923.95
Chicago White Sox62591080.0101641010823.98
Detroit47761071.29983798923.98
Texas55661077.09704319904.01
Oakland45771071.210153878984.30
Boston60621087.0104438610224.45
Kansas City49741077.111194599024.65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

