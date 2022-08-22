Through August 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4092
|564
|1071
|227
|5
|151
|551
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4188
|509
|1084
|205
|8
|102
|482
|.259
|Boston
|4196
|548
|1067
|276
|9
|115
|524
|.254
|Cleveland
|4094
|521
|1033
|218
|22
|94
|496
|.252
|Minnesota
|4025
|527
|1005
|198
|12
|144
|508
|.250
|Houston
|4116
|565
|1011
|216
|11
|166
|550
|.246
|Kansas City
|4123
|467
|999
|184
|29
|102
|448
|.242
|Texas
|4109
|538
|993
|168
|15
|143
|509
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4089
|613
|983
|173
|7
|197
|585
|.240
|Baltimore
|4081
|520
|975
|220
|17
|125
|491
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|4015
|495
|957
|210
|14
|107
|470
|.238
|Seattle
|4070
|508
|947
|180
|15
|136
|485
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|4018
|459
|911
|156
|25
|133
|440
|.227
|Detroit
|4049
|392
|917
|176
|18
|72
|375
|.226
|Oakland
|3994
|414
|864
|193
|8
|104
|388
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|78
|45
|1089.2
|866
|354
|1096
|3.08
|N.Y. Yankees
|74
|48
|1095.2
|890
|328
|1098
|3.35
|Tampa Bay
|65
|55
|1068.2
|927
|287
|1037
|3.35
|Seattle
|66
|56
|1087.0
|975
|349
|1039
|3.67
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|1064.1
|954
|329
|1002
|3.75
|Toronto
|65
|55
|1065.0
|996
|316
|1018
|3.86
|L.A. Angels
|52
|69
|1072.2
|942
|399
|1036
|3.88
|Baltimore
|63
|58
|1069.2
|1052
|325
|926
|3.92
|Minnesota
|62
|57
|1057.0
|960
|351
|992
|3.95
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|59
|1080.0
|1016
|410
|1082
|3.98
|Detroit
|47
|76
|1071.2
|998
|379
|892
|3.98
|Texas
|55
|66
|1077.0
|970
|431
|990
|4.01
|Oakland
|45
|77
|1071.2
|1015
|387
|898
|4.30
|Boston
|60
|62
|1087.0
|1044
|386
|1022
|4.45
|Kansas City
|49
|74
|1077.1
|1119
|459
|902
|4.65
