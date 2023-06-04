Through June 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|1988
|364
|548
|119
|8
|75
|350
|.276
|Tampa Bay
|2031
|349
|543
|110
|9
|103
|335
|.267
|Toronto
|2058
|274
|548
|107
|7
|66
|258
|.266
|Boston
|1987
|303
|524
|132
|5
|65
|291
|.264
|L.A. Angels
|2046
|290
|531
|94
|7
|80
|284
|.260
|Baltimore
|1950
|284
|485
|107
|10
|66
|276
|.249
|Houston
|1935
|266
|479
|97
|4
|62
|255
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|2040
|256
|488
|106
|7
|60
|249
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|1989
|283
|472
|74
|9
|94
|275
|.237
|Cleveland
|1940
|210
|455
|100
|10
|35
|194
|.235
|Minnesota
|1992
|266
|466
|95
|7
|77
|253
|.234
|Kansas City
|1947
|227
|454
|94
|13
|59
|217
|.233
|Seattle
|1940
|255
|442
|98
|4
|61
|246
|.228
|Detroit
|1901
|205
|432
|87
|5
|46
|198
|.227
|Oakland
|1983
|201
|432
|78
|6
|57
|194
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|35
|23
|516.2
|462
|168
|567
|3.24
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|531.0
|451
|175
|569
|3.44
|Texas
|37
|20
|504.1
|443
|159
|475
|3.66
|Tampa Bay
|41
|19
|531.0
|460
|191
|502
|3.73
|N.Y. Yankees
|35
|25
|536.2
|457
|205
|543
|3.74
|Toronto
|32
|27
|523.2
|462
|201
|551
|3.78
|Seattle
|29
|29
|520.2
|474
|147
|523
|3.82
|Cleveland
|26
|32
|518.0
|492
|162
|439
|3.84
|Baltimore
|36
|22
|522.2
|508
|189
|530
|4.20
|Detroit
|26
|30
|500.2
|469
|154
|445
|4.37
|L.A. Angels
|30
|30
|528.2
|501
|213
|515
|4.38
|Boston
|30
|28
|510.0
|500
|174
|497
|4.64
|Chicago White Sox
|25
|35
|530.1
|497
|238
|555
|4.79
|Kansas City
|17
|41
|507.1
|501
|223
|497
|5.07
|Oakland
|12
|48
|525.0
|577
|272
|451
|6.70
