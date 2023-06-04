Through June 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas1988364548119875350.276
Tampa Bay20313495431109103335.267
Toronto2058274548107766258.266
Boston1987303524132565291.264
L.A. Angels204629053194780284.260
Baltimore19502844851071066276.249
Houston193526647997462255.248
Chicago White Sox2040256488106760249.239
N.Y. Yankees198928347274994275.237
Cleveland19402104551001035194.235
Minnesota199226646695777253.234
Kansas City1947227454941359217.233
Seattle194025544298461246.228
Detroit190120543287546198.227
Oakland198320143278657194.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3523516.24621685673.24
Minnesota3128531.04511755693.44
Texas3720504.14431594753.66
Tampa Bay4119531.04601915023.73
N.Y. Yankees3525536.24572055433.74
Toronto3227523.24622015513.78
Seattle2929520.24741475233.82
Cleveland2632518.04921624393.84
Baltimore3622522.25081895304.20
Detroit2630500.24691544454.37
L.A. Angels3030528.25012135154.38
Boston3028510.05001744974.64
Chicago White Sox2535530.14972385554.79
Kansas City1741507.15012234975.07
Oakland1248525.05772724516.70

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you