Through April 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay81815723147348154.282
Texas78415120742332147.264
Toronto82211221239228107.258
Houston82612121040124117.254
Boston84914421549233136.253
Baltimore76011918942228115.249
L.A. Angels80612019935131119.247
Minnesota8041031883742898.234
Chicago White Sox825961914802394.232
Cleveland808911844651281.228
Seattle77210317545224101.227
Oakland802891823422687.227
N.Y. Yankees772961742633089.225
Kansas City798821773761876.222
Detroit750681623021767.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay204214.0153732202.82
Minnesota1410213.2171582323.16
N.Y. Yankees1311213.0170772283.25
Houston1311215.2194712353.30
Texas149203.0177692133.59
Seattle1112211.2186772113.70
L.A. Angels1212212.2188902034.06
Cleveland1113218.1209711844.08
Toronto159211.0188712114.18
Baltimore158205.2191692054.29
Detroit913198.0173661774.64
Boston1312220.0222762165.11
Kansas City618211.2222791985.40
Chicago White Sox717208.12171082315.53
Oakland519211.02461221737.89

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

