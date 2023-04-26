Through April 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|818
|157
|231
|47
|3
|48
|154
|.282
|Texas
|784
|151
|207
|42
|3
|32
|147
|.264
|Toronto
|822
|112
|212
|39
|2
|28
|107
|.258
|Houston
|826
|121
|210
|40
|1
|24
|117
|.254
|Boston
|849
|144
|215
|49
|2
|33
|136
|.253
|Baltimore
|760
|119
|189
|42
|2
|28
|115
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|806
|120
|199
|35
|1
|31
|119
|.247
|Minnesota
|804
|103
|188
|37
|4
|28
|98
|.234
|Chicago White Sox
|825
|96
|191
|48
|0
|23
|94
|.232
|Cleveland
|808
|91
|184
|46
|5
|12
|81
|.228
|Seattle
|772
|103
|175
|45
|2
|24
|101
|.227
|Oakland
|802
|89
|182
|34
|2
|26
|87
|.227
|N.Y. Yankees
|772
|96
|174
|26
|3
|30
|89
|.225
|Kansas City
|798
|82
|177
|37
|6
|18
|76
|.222
|Detroit
|750
|68
|162
|30
|2
|17
|67
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|4
|214.0
|153
|73
|220
|2.82
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|213.2
|171
|58
|232
|3.16
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|11
|213.0
|170
|77
|228
|3.25
|Houston
|13
|11
|215.2
|194
|71
|235
|3.30
|Texas
|14
|9
|203.0
|177
|69
|213
|3.59
|Seattle
|11
|12
|211.2
|186
|77
|211
|3.70
|L.A. Angels
|12
|12
|212.2
|188
|90
|203
|4.06
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|218.1
|209
|71
|184
|4.08
|Toronto
|15
|9
|211.0
|188
|71
|211
|4.18
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|205.2
|191
|69
|205
|4.29
|Detroit
|9
|13
|198.0
|173
|66
|177
|4.64
|Boston
|13
|12
|220.0
|222
|76
|216
|5.11
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|211.2
|222
|79
|198
|5.40
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|17
|208.1
|217
|108
|231
|5.53
|Oakland
|5
|19
|211.0
|246
|122
|173
|7.89
