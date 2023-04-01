Through April 1
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|43
|10
|19
|3
|0
|0
|10
|.442
|Baltimore
|38
|10
|15
|4
|0
|2
|9
|.395
|Boston
|35
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|8
|.314
|Texas
|32
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|10
|.313
|Chicago White Sox
|75
|6
|22
|6
|0
|1
|6
|.293
|Minnesota
|37
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.250
|Cleveland
|70
|9
|17
|3
|0
|0
|7
|.243
|Seattle
|64
|7
|14
|6
|0
|1
|7
|.219
|Oakland
|29
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Tampa Bay
|29
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.207
|Houston
|58
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|7
|.190
|Detroit
|32
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|L.A. Angels
|31
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Kansas City
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.074
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|3
|16
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|9.0
|6
|3
|6
|0.00
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|9.0
|2
|5
|11
|0.00
|Oakland
|1
|0
|9.0
|5
|4
|8
|1.00
|Seattle
|1
|1
|18.0
|17
|8
|13
|2.00
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|9.0
|10
|4
|9
|2.00
|L.A. Angels
|0
|1
|8.0
|6
|4
|12
|2.25
|Houston
|1
|1
|18.0
|22
|2
|20
|3.00
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|17.0
|14
|4
|18
|3.71
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|17.0
|11
|9
|21
|4.24
|Detroit
|0
|1
|8.0
|6
|3
|7
|4.50
|Texas
|1
|0
|9.0
|12
|2
|13
|7.00
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|9.0
|11
|3
|9
|8.00
|Toronto
|1
|0
|9.0
|15
|6
|8
|9.00
|Boston
|0
|1
|9.0
|15
|9
|8
|10.00
