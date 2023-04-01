Through April 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto43101930010.442
Baltimore3810154029.395
Boston359112108.314
Texas32111010210.313
Chicago White Sox756226016.293
Minnesota372100102.270
N.Y. Yankees32580025.250
Cleveland709173007.243
Seattle647146017.219
Oakland29262002.207
Tampa Bay29460024.207
Houston588111027.190
Detroit32062000.188
L.A. Angels31150001.161
Kansas City27021000.074

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees109.043160.00
Tampa Bay109.06360.00
Minnesota109.025110.00
Oakland109.05481.00
Seattle1118.0178132.00
Kansas City019.010492.00
L.A. Angels018.064122.25
Houston1118.0222203.00
Cleveland1117.0144183.71
Chicago White Sox1117.0119214.24
Detroit018.06374.50
Texas109.0122137.00
Baltimore109.011398.00
Toronto109.015689.00
Boston019.0159810.00

