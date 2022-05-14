Through May 14

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland106315327153930150.255
L.A. Angels112316627752446161.247
N.Y. Yankees105716026046248152.246
Minnesota106713225658134124.240
Toronto108512525656035124.236
Tampa Bay110014226053830133.236
Baltimore110511325853324108.233
Boston108111425066218113.231
Seattle109012724845631123.228
Chicago White Sox102611323246128105.226
Kansas City10081062264071696.224
Houston108813724353343134.223
Detroit1070922354341390.220
Texas102412122132329112.216
Oakland109311621844621108.199

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2211292.1229892652.68
N.Y. Yankees248287.2231933052.78
L.A. Angels2212303.0231942683.27
Minnesota1914291.02481022963.46
Oakland1420299.2264942583.48
Detroit1023287.12421062393.60
Boston1220285.22341052863.69
Tampa Bay2013292.1245862883.69
Seattle1518290.02571062863.76
Baltimore1419288.02671022463.78
Chicago White Sox1516278.02471272993.85
Texas1318274.02291162713.94
Toronto1716289.2268892673.98
Cleveland1516272.2235992504.32
Kansas City1119264.02591062064.47

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

