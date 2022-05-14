Through May 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1063
|153
|271
|53
|9
|30
|150
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|1123
|166
|277
|52
|4
|46
|161
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|1057
|160
|260
|46
|2
|48
|152
|.246
|Minnesota
|1067
|132
|256
|58
|1
|34
|124
|.240
|Toronto
|1085
|125
|256
|56
|0
|35
|124
|.236
|Tampa Bay
|1100
|142
|260
|53
|8
|30
|133
|.236
|Baltimore
|1105
|113
|258
|53
|3
|24
|108
|.233
|Boston
|1081
|114
|250
|66
|2
|18
|113
|.231
|Seattle
|1090
|127
|248
|45
|6
|31
|123
|.228
|Chicago White Sox
|1026
|113
|232
|46
|1
|28
|105
|.226
|Kansas City
|1008
|106
|226
|40
|7
|16
|96
|.224
|Houston
|1088
|137
|243
|53
|3
|43
|134
|.223
|Detroit
|1070
|92
|235
|43
|4
|13
|90
|.220
|Texas
|1024
|121
|221
|32
|3
|29
|112
|.216
|Oakland
|1093
|116
|218
|44
|6
|21
|108
|.199
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|22
|11
|292.1
|229
|89
|265
|2.68
|N.Y. Yankees
|24
|8
|287.2
|231
|93
|305
|2.78
|L.A. Angels
|22
|12
|303.0
|231
|94
|268
|3.27
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|291.0
|248
|102
|296
|3.46
|Oakland
|14
|20
|299.2
|264
|94
|258
|3.48
|Detroit
|10
|23
|287.1
|242
|106
|239
|3.60
|Boston
|12
|20
|285.2
|234
|105
|286
|3.69
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|292.1
|245
|86
|288
|3.69
|Seattle
|15
|18
|290.0
|257
|106
|286
|3.76
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|288.0
|267
|102
|246
|3.78
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|16
|278.0
|247
|127
|299
|3.85
|Texas
|13
|18
|274.0
|229
|116
|271
|3.94
|Toronto
|17
|16
|289.2
|268
|89
|267
|3.98
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|272.2
|235
|99
|250
|4.32
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|264.0
|259
|106
|206
|4.47
