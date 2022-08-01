Through August 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto34854959241965132482.265
Chicago White Sox3514440902178688418.257
Boston35504689052339100446.255
Cleveland34434448691891980422.252
Minnesota341045885517210127442.251
Kansas City34433948481572582376.246
N.Y. Yankees34545518461466177525.245
Houston34224618221769146446.240
Tampa Bay34244208221801293398.240
Texas344146082414612126434.239
Baltimore343742580318014104400.234
Seattle342741680015812111398.233
L.A. Angels338439877513519111380.229
Detroit33863317731441763316.228
Oakland3398355730163790331.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6736912.27082969203.04
N.Y. Yankees6934925.07512689523.19
Tampa Bay5448907.28032518773.45
Seattle5548915.08182948553.64
Cleveland5249891.18102938233.89
Toronto5745907.08532678683.89
Baltimore5151902.28862857743.93
Chicago White Sox5150906.08503579153.99
L.A. Angels4359899.28053288794.00
Detroit4162896.08243107574.05
Minnesota5348893.08133038124.05
Texas4655898.08223538254.06
Oakland3965911.28573277834.26
Boston5152919.18743328684.33
Kansas City4062895.19123977484.69

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

