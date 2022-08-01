Through August 1
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3485
|495
|924
|196
|5
|132
|482
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3514
|440
|902
|178
|6
|88
|418
|.257
|Boston
|3550
|468
|905
|233
|9
|100
|446
|.255
|Cleveland
|3443
|444
|869
|189
|19
|80
|422
|.252
|Minnesota
|3410
|458
|855
|172
|10
|127
|442
|.251
|Kansas City
|3443
|394
|848
|157
|25
|82
|376
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3454
|551
|846
|146
|6
|177
|525
|.245
|Houston
|3422
|461
|822
|176
|9
|146
|446
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3424
|420
|822
|180
|12
|93
|398
|.240
|Texas
|3441
|460
|824
|146
|12
|126
|434
|.239
|Baltimore
|3437
|425
|803
|180
|14
|104
|400
|.234
|Seattle
|3427
|416
|800
|158
|12
|111
|398
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3384
|398
|775
|135
|19
|111
|380
|.229
|Detroit
|3386
|331
|773
|144
|17
|63
|316
|.228
|Oakland
|3398
|355
|730
|163
|7
|90
|331
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|67
|36
|912.2
|708
|296
|920
|3.04
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|34
|925.0
|751
|268
|952
|3.19
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|907.2
|803
|251
|877
|3.45
|Seattle
|55
|48
|915.0
|818
|294
|855
|3.64
|Cleveland
|52
|49
|891.1
|810
|293
|823
|3.89
|Toronto
|57
|45
|907.0
|853
|267
|868
|3.89
|Baltimore
|51
|51
|902.2
|886
|285
|774
|3.93
|Chicago White Sox
|51
|50
|906.0
|850
|357
|915
|3.99
|L.A. Angels
|43
|59
|899.2
|805
|328
|879
|4.00
|Detroit
|41
|62
|896.0
|824
|310
|757
|4.05
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|893.0
|813
|303
|812
|4.05
|Texas
|46
|55
|898.0
|822
|353
|825
|4.06
|Oakland
|39
|65
|911.2
|857
|327
|783
|4.26
|Boston
|51
|52
|919.1
|874
|332
|868
|4.33
|Kansas City
|40
|62
|895.1
|912
|397
|748
|4.69
