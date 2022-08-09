Through August 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3733
|524
|989
|207
|5
|141
|511
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3753
|466
|966
|186
|8
|93
|443
|.257
|Boston
|3783
|493
|957
|246
|9
|107
|471
|.253
|Minnesota
|3653
|488
|917
|186
|11
|133
|472
|.251
|Cleveland
|3677
|468
|923
|197
|19
|86
|445
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|3695
|588
|912
|164
|6
|188
|562
|.247
|Kansas City
|3671
|428
|904
|167
|28
|92
|409
|.246
|Houston
|3659
|486
|881
|192
|9
|151
|471
|.241
|Texas
|3672
|481
|877
|152
|12
|133
|454
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3621
|443
|867
|189
|12
|96
|420
|.239
|Baltimore
|3671
|461
|867
|199
|14
|114
|435
|.236
|Seattle
|3687
|449
|856
|166
|12
|124
|431
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3645
|425
|833
|146
|20
|123
|406
|.229
|Detroit
|3616
|354
|819
|157
|17
|65
|339
|.226
|Oakland
|3601
|374
|774
|172
|7
|95
|350
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|70
|40
|973.2
|752
|307
|977
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|39
|985.0
|803
|295
|1001
|3.34
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|960.2
|845
|258
|921
|3.42
|Seattle
|59
|52
|987.0
|887
|316
|930
|3.72
|Baltimore
|57
|52
|965.2
|942
|300
|831
|3.88
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|956.1
|870
|307
|883
|3.90
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|53
|967.0
|897
|377
|976
|3.90
|L.A. Angels
|47
|63
|970.2
|855
|360
|943
|3.90
|Toronto
|60
|49
|968.0
|906
|288
|920
|3.90
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|959.0
|870
|323
|891
|4.02
|Detroit
|43
|67
|958.2
|887
|348
|811
|4.05
|Texas
|48
|60
|961.0
|880
|377
|892
|4.06
|Oakland
|41
|69
|964.2
|904
|344
|826
|4.25
|Boston
|54
|56
|979.0
|939
|351
|921
|4.39
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|956.1
|985
|416
|797
|4.70
