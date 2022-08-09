Through August 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto37335249892075141511.265
Chicago White Sox3753466966186893443.257
Boston37834939572469107471.253
Minnesota365348891718611133472.251
Cleveland36774689231971986445.251
N.Y. Yankees36955889121646188562.247
Kansas City36714289041672892409.246
Houston36594868811929151471.241
Texas367248187715212133454.239
Tampa Bay36214438671891296420.239
Baltimore367146186719914114435.236
Seattle368744985616612124431.232
L.A. Angels364542583314620123406.229
Detroit36163548191571765339.226
Oakland3601374774172795350.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston7040973.27523079772.98
N.Y. Yankees7139985.080329510013.34
Tampa Bay5850960.28452589213.42
Seattle5952987.08873169303.72
Baltimore5752965.29423008313.88
Cleveland5652956.18703078833.90
Chicago White Sox5553967.08973779763.90
L.A. Angels4763970.28553609433.90
Toronto6049968.09062889203.90
Minnesota5751959.08703238914.02
Detroit4367958.28873488114.05
Texas4860961.08803778924.06
Oakland4169964.29043448264.25
Boston5456979.09393519214.39
Kansas City4465956.19854167974.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

