Through September 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4900768130129315197736.266
Boston4901711129431017168682.264
Houston4923738128224714197715.260
Toronto4878655127026014165624.260
Baltimore4809725124427424168702.259
Tampa Bay4829760124424022206728.258
L.A. Angels4851669120722425206644.249
Cleveland4863578120925627108541.249
Seattle4815679117325311191654.244
Minnesota4809664116823919201637.243
Kansas City4797579116023338143558.242
Chicago White Sox4844582116423412156558.240
Detroit4794561112520923143539.235
N.Y. Yankees4644598105218113202577.227
Oakland4667523105020019150504.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto79631268.0114441713333.68
Seattle79631269.1114635912763.74
Tampa Bay87561271.1110239212943.78
Minnesota75671272.0113739813273.93
Cleveland68751278.2119046111563.97
Houston81621277.1117747112843.98
N.Y. Yankees70721260.2111344812634.03
Baltimore90511266.0118441812744.05
Texas77641253.2116243111754.31
Detroit65771263.2118442011864.43
Boston72701255.0127543512304.63
L.A. Angels66771263.0123755612784.71
Chicago White Sox55871256.2120357813064.88
Kansas City44991243.0127147911215.21
Oakland44981245.2129961111395.58

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

