Through September 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4900
|768
|1301
|293
|15
|197
|736
|.266
|Boston
|4901
|711
|1294
|310
|17
|168
|682
|.264
|Houston
|4923
|738
|1282
|247
|14
|197
|715
|.260
|Toronto
|4878
|655
|1270
|260
|14
|165
|624
|.260
|Baltimore
|4809
|725
|1244
|274
|24
|168
|702
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|4829
|760
|1244
|240
|22
|206
|728
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|4851
|669
|1207
|224
|25
|206
|644
|.249
|Cleveland
|4863
|578
|1209
|256
|27
|108
|541
|.249
|Seattle
|4815
|679
|1173
|253
|11
|191
|654
|.244
|Minnesota
|4809
|664
|1168
|239
|19
|201
|637
|.243
|Kansas City
|4797
|579
|1160
|233
|38
|143
|558
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4844
|582
|1164
|234
|12
|156
|558
|.240
|Detroit
|4794
|561
|1125
|209
|23
|143
|539
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4644
|598
|1052
|181
|13
|202
|577
|.227
|Oakland
|4667
|523
|1050
|200
|19
|150
|504
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|79
|63
|1268.0
|1144
|417
|1333
|3.68
|Seattle
|79
|63
|1269.1
|1146
|359
|1276
|3.74
|Tampa Bay
|87
|56
|1271.1
|1102
|392
|1294
|3.78
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|1272.0
|1137
|398
|1327
|3.93
|Cleveland
|68
|75
|1278.2
|1190
|461
|1156
|3.97
|Houston
|81
|62
|1277.1
|1177
|471
|1284
|3.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|72
|1260.2
|1113
|448
|1263
|4.03
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|1266.0
|1184
|418
|1274
|4.05
|Texas
|77
|64
|1253.2
|1162
|431
|1175
|4.31
|Detroit
|65
|77
|1263.2
|1184
|420
|1186
|4.43
|Boston
|72
|70
|1255.0
|1275
|435
|1230
|4.63
|L.A. Angels
|66
|77
|1263.0
|1237
|556
|1278
|4.71
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|87
|1256.2
|1203
|578
|1306
|4.88
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|1243.0
|1271
|479
|1121
|5.21
|Oakland
|44
|98
|1245.2
|1299
|611
|1139
|5.58
