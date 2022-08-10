Through August 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto37675299982075143516.265
Chicago White Sox3820471981188896448.257
Boston38255009682529110478.253
Cleveland37124739342021986450.252
Minnesota368749192418612134475.251
Kansas City37364349181682895415.246
N.Y. Yankees37325889151646188562.245
Houston36884938881949152478.241
Texas370548688415412136459.239
Tampa Bay36504468711901297423.239
Baltimore370546787920214115440.237
Seattle372645086316712124432.232
L.A. Angels368343084314821125411.229
Detroit36493568251571765340.226
Oakland3632375780172796351.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston7140982.27593099872.99
N.Y. Yankees7140997.181029910113.29
Tampa Bay5851968.28522629333.43
Seattle60521000.08903209443.67
L.A. Angels4863979.28613649523.88
Cleveland5752965.18763108943.88
Chicago White Sox5654984.09113809913.89
Baltimore5852974.29513038393.89
Toronto6050976.09182909283.93
Detroit4368967.28983498134.06
Minnesota5752967.08853258994.07
Texas4861969.08873808964.10
Oakland4170973.29143498344.25
Boston5457990.09523589254.41
Kansas City4566974.110004198144.66

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you