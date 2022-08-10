Through August 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3767
|529
|998
|207
|5
|143
|516
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3820
|471
|981
|188
|8
|96
|448
|.257
|Boston
|3825
|500
|968
|252
|9
|110
|478
|.253
|Cleveland
|3712
|473
|934
|202
|19
|86
|450
|.252
|Minnesota
|3687
|491
|924
|186
|12
|134
|475
|.251
|Kansas City
|3736
|434
|918
|168
|28
|95
|415
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3732
|588
|915
|164
|6
|188
|562
|.245
|Houston
|3688
|493
|888
|194
|9
|152
|478
|.241
|Texas
|3705
|486
|884
|154
|12
|136
|459
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3650
|446
|871
|190
|12
|97
|423
|.239
|Baltimore
|3705
|467
|879
|202
|14
|115
|440
|.237
|Seattle
|3726
|450
|863
|167
|12
|124
|432
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3683
|430
|843
|148
|21
|125
|411
|.229
|Detroit
|3649
|356
|825
|157
|17
|65
|340
|.226
|Oakland
|3632
|375
|780
|172
|7
|96
|351
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|71
|40
|982.2
|759
|309
|987
|2.99
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|40
|997.1
|810
|299
|1011
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|58
|51
|968.2
|852
|262
|933
|3.43
|Seattle
|60
|52
|1000.0
|890
|320
|944
|3.67
|L.A. Angels
|48
|63
|979.2
|861
|364
|952
|3.88
|Cleveland
|57
|52
|965.1
|876
|310
|894
|3.88
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|54
|984.0
|911
|380
|991
|3.89
|Baltimore
|58
|52
|974.2
|951
|303
|839
|3.89
|Toronto
|60
|50
|976.0
|918
|290
|928
|3.93
|Detroit
|43
|68
|967.2
|898
|349
|813
|4.06
|Minnesota
|57
|52
|967.0
|885
|325
|899
|4.07
|Texas
|48
|61
|969.0
|887
|380
|896
|4.10
|Oakland
|41
|70
|973.2
|914
|349
|834
|4.25
|Boston
|54
|57
|990.0
|952
|358
|925
|4.41
|Kansas City
|45
|66
|974.1
|1000
|419
|814
|4.66
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.