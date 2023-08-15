Through August 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4141684112726114167654.272
Boston4024571105425815132547.262
Toronto4130540107621210138514.261
Tampa Bay4067630104420719174603.257
L.A. Angels4067575102019120177555.251
Houston407658110231949153562.251
Baltimore4013579100622421137562.251
Cleveland404748510142202487452.251
Kansas City402747797519831117459.242
Minnesota404752896119916164504.237
Chicago White Sox405549096319111129475.237
Seattle39635379342079142519.236
Detroit399746693718218113448.234
N.Y. Yankees390151490815413163494.233
Oakland390642586816218117410.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto66541070.297236311213.70
Seattle63551057.293230610823.71
Houston68521069.295839210793.78
Cleveland57621062.09793739523.80
Tampa Bay72491069.293634610743.87
Minnesota62581070.195732411463.89
Texas71481052.19383409773.99
N.Y. Yankees60591057.092939010494.06
Baltimore74451068.098937410824.06
Boston62561043.0102833710204.32
Detroit53651050.29933389874.45
L.A. Angels59611061.0101245910944.56
Chicago White Sox47721056.098947111204.59
Kansas City39811044.010574129255.18
Oakland33861042.210935139595.79

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you