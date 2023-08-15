Through August 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4141
|684
|1127
|261
|14
|167
|654
|.272
|Boston
|4024
|571
|1054
|258
|15
|132
|547
|.262
|Toronto
|4130
|540
|1076
|212
|10
|138
|514
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|4067
|630
|1044
|207
|19
|174
|603
|.257
|L.A. Angels
|4067
|575
|1020
|191
|20
|177
|555
|.251
|Houston
|4076
|581
|1023
|194
|9
|153
|562
|.251
|Baltimore
|4013
|579
|1006
|224
|21
|137
|562
|.251
|Cleveland
|4047
|485
|1014
|220
|24
|87
|452
|.251
|Kansas City
|4027
|477
|975
|198
|31
|117
|459
|.242
|Minnesota
|4047
|528
|961
|199
|16
|164
|504
|.237
|Chicago White Sox
|4055
|490
|963
|191
|11
|129
|475
|.237
|Seattle
|3963
|537
|934
|207
|9
|142
|519
|.236
|Detroit
|3997
|466
|937
|182
|18
|113
|448
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|3901
|514
|908
|154
|13
|163
|494
|.233
|Oakland
|3906
|425
|868
|162
|18
|117
|410
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|66
|54
|1070.2
|972
|363
|1121
|3.70
|Seattle
|63
|55
|1057.2
|932
|306
|1082
|3.71
|Houston
|68
|52
|1069.2
|958
|392
|1079
|3.78
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|1062.0
|979
|373
|952
|3.80
|Tampa Bay
|72
|49
|1069.2
|936
|346
|1074
|3.87
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|1070.1
|957
|324
|1146
|3.89
|Texas
|71
|48
|1052.1
|938
|340
|977
|3.99
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|59
|1057.0
|929
|390
|1049
|4.06
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|1068.0
|989
|374
|1082
|4.06
|Boston
|62
|56
|1043.0
|1028
|337
|1020
|4.32
|Detroit
|53
|65
|1050.2
|993
|338
|987
|4.45
|L.A. Angels
|59
|61
|1061.0
|1012
|459
|1094
|4.56
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|72
|1056.0
|989
|471
|1120
|4.59
|Kansas City
|39
|81
|1044.0
|1057
|412
|925
|5.18
|Oakland
|33
|86
|1042.2
|1093
|513
|959
|5.79
