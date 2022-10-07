Through October 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5555775146430712200756.264
Boston5539735142735212155704.258
Chicago White Sox561168614352729149654.256
Cleveland5558698141027331127662.254
Minnesota5476696135626918178668.248
Houston5409737134128413214715.248
Kansas City5437640132724738138613.244
N.Y. Yankees542280713082258254764.241
Texas5478707130822420198670.239
Tampa Bay5412666129429617139634.239
Baltimore5429674128127525171639.236
L.A. Angels5423623126521931190600.233
Detroit5378557124023527110530.231
Seattle5375690123722919197664.230
Oakland5314568114724915137537.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston106561445.1112145815242.90
N.Y. Yankees99631451.2117744414593.30
Tampa Bay86761435.2126038413843.41
Cleveland92701456.0125243513903.46
Seattle90721447.0127744713913.59
L.A. Angels73891435.2124154013833.77
Toronto92701441.1135642413903.87
Chicago White Sox81811447.2133053314503.92
Baltimore83791433.1140644312143.97
Minnesota78841437.0132046813363.98
Detroit66961419.2133751111954.05
Texas68941435.0134558113144.22
Oakland601021426.1139450312034.52
Boston78841431.0141152613464.53
Kansas City65971416.1149358911914.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

