Through October 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5555
|775
|1464
|307
|12
|200
|756
|.264
|Boston
|5539
|735
|1427
|352
|12
|155
|704
|.258
|Chicago White Sox
|5611
|686
|1435
|272
|9
|149
|654
|.256
|Cleveland
|5558
|698
|1410
|273
|31
|127
|662
|.254
|Minnesota
|5476
|696
|1356
|269
|18
|178
|668
|.248
|Houston
|5409
|737
|1341
|284
|13
|214
|715
|.248
|Kansas City
|5437
|640
|1327
|247
|38
|138
|613
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|5422
|807
|1308
|225
|8
|254
|764
|.241
|Texas
|5478
|707
|1308
|224
|20
|198
|670
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|5412
|666
|1294
|296
|17
|139
|634
|.239
|Baltimore
|5429
|674
|1281
|275
|25
|171
|639
|.236
|L.A. Angels
|5423
|623
|1265
|219
|31
|190
|600
|.233
|Detroit
|5378
|557
|1240
|235
|27
|110
|530
|.231
|Seattle
|5375
|690
|1237
|229
|19
|197
|664
|.230
|Oakland
|5314
|568
|1147
|249
|15
|137
|537
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|106
|56
|1445.1
|1121
|458
|1524
|2.90
|N.Y. Yankees
|99
|63
|1451.2
|1177
|444
|1459
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|86
|76
|1435.2
|1260
|384
|1384
|3.41
|Cleveland
|92
|70
|1456.0
|1252
|435
|1390
|3.46
|Seattle
|90
|72
|1447.0
|1277
|447
|1391
|3.59
|L.A. Angels
|73
|89
|1435.2
|1241
|540
|1383
|3.77
|Toronto
|92
|70
|1441.1
|1356
|424
|1390
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|81
|81
|1447.2
|1330
|533
|1450
|3.92
|Baltimore
|83
|79
|1433.1
|1406
|443
|1214
|3.97
|Minnesota
|78
|84
|1437.0
|1320
|468
|1336
|3.98
|Detroit
|66
|96
|1419.2
|1337
|511
|1195
|4.05
|Texas
|68
|94
|1435.0
|1345
|581
|1314
|4.22
|Oakland
|60
|102
|1426.1
|1394
|503
|1203
|4.52
|Boston
|78
|84
|1431.0
|1411
|526
|1346
|4.53
|Kansas City
|65
|97
|1416.1
|1493
|589
|1191
|4.70
