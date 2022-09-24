Through September 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5179
|718
|1355
|295
|11
|183
|701
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|5259
|656
|1366
|256
|8
|141
|624
|.260
|Boston
|5168
|682
|1335
|334
|12
|143
|653
|.258
|Cleveland
|5180
|645
|1308
|259
|27
|118
|611
|.253
|Minnesota
|5103
|644
|1260
|249
|16
|169
|617
|.247
|Houston
|5068
|687
|1245
|262
|11
|201
|667
|.246
|Kansas City
|5054
|590
|1231
|231
|35
|127
|567
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|5064
|641
|1229
|278
|15
|133
|610
|.243
|Texas
|5095
|668
|1233
|213
|19
|183
|635
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|5041
|761
|1216
|212
|8
|238
|723
|.241
|Baltimore
|5018
|622
|1179
|256
|20
|155
|590
|.235
|Detroit
|4968
|502
|1137
|220
|27
|97
|480
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|5044
|575
|1157
|195
|29
|180
|553
|.229
|Seattle
|4975
|625
|1132
|216
|19
|183
|600
|.228
|Oakland
|4950
|526
|1070
|234
|13
|127
|496
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|99
|53
|1352.1
|1045
|432
|1408
|2.91
|N.Y. Yankees
|92
|58
|1348.0
|1105
|406
|1355
|3.36
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|1343.2
|1173
|356
|1301
|3.38
|Seattle
|82
|68
|1337.0
|1179
|411
|1289
|3.48
|Cleveland
|84
|67
|1353.0
|1176
|414
|1285
|3.53
|L.A. Angels
|66
|85
|1338.0
|1170
|511
|1280
|3.86
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|1328.2
|1290
|396
|1122
|3.86
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|75
|1351.2
|1233
|497
|1348
|3.88
|Toronto
|84
|67
|1344.1
|1281
|399
|1291
|3.99
|Minnesota
|73
|78
|1342.0
|1239
|448
|1246
|4.00
|Detroit
|58
|92
|1312.0
|1231
|462
|1101
|4.10
|Texas
|65
|85
|1330.0
|1247
|536
|1229
|4.22
|Boston
|72
|78
|1334.0
|1293
|488
|1253
|4.45
|Oakland
|55
|96
|1329.2
|1295
|477
|1110
|4.57
|Kansas City
|62
|89
|1321.1
|1387
|549
|1108
|4.65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.