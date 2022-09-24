Through September 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5179718135529511183701.262
Chicago White Sox525965613662568141624.260
Boston5168682133533412143653.258
Cleveland5180645130825927118611.253
Minnesota5103644126024916169617.247
Houston5068687124526211201667.246
Kansas City5054590123123135127567.244
Tampa Bay5064641122927815133610.243
Texas5095668123321319183635.242
N.Y. Yankees504176112162128238723.241
Baltimore5018622117925620155590.235
Detroit496850211372202797480.229
L.A. Angels5044575115719529180553.229
Seattle4975625113221619183600.228
Oakland4950526107023413127496.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston99531352.1104543214082.91
N.Y. Yankees92581348.0110540613553.36
Tampa Bay84671343.2117335613013.38
Seattle82681337.0117941112893.48
Cleveland84671353.0117641412853.53
L.A. Angels66851338.0117051112803.86
Baltimore79711328.2129039611223.86
Chicago White Sox76751351.2123349713483.88
Toronto84671344.1128139912913.99
Minnesota73781342.0123944812464.00
Detroit58921312.0123146211014.10
Texas65851330.0124753612294.22
Boston72781334.0129348812534.45
Oakland55961329.2129547711104.57
Kansas City62891321.1138754911084.65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

