Through September 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|4890
|746
|1311
|269
|12
|181
|718
|.268
|Toronto
|4836
|757
|1292
|246
|13
|230
|729
|.267
|Boston
|4909
|731
|1276
|296
|20
|191
|692
|.260
|Chicago White Sox
|4728
|708
|1200
|234
|21
|169
|673
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4803
|640
|1184
|241
|19
|173
|609
|.247
|Kansas City
|4796
|601
|1174
|209
|24
|148
|567
|.245
|Detroit
|4788
|633
|1162
|209
|33
|166
|611
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4891
|775
|1184
|257
|30
|198
|730
|.242
|Minnesota
|4812
|643
|1159
|235
|16
|201
|607
|.241
|Baltimore
|4795
|600
|1153
|241
|14
|178
|575
|.240
|Oakland
|4753
|650
|1130
|243
|18
|179
|611
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|4703
|619
|1112
|188
|11
|187
|578
|.236
|Cleveland
|4657
|614
|1094
|212
|20
|179
|590
|.235
|Texas
|4745
|558
|1097
|200
|20
|152
|532
|.231
|Seattle
|4718
|608
|1053
|197
|8
|180
|587
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|83
|59
|1264.1
|1072
|475
|1289
|3.72
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|64
|1264.0
|1078
|443
|1361
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|89
|54
|1288.0
|1142
|398
|1331
|3.77
|Chicago White Sox
|82
|61
|1241.1
|1055
|431
|1414
|3.78
|Toronto
|80
|63
|1238.1
|1119
|418
|1290
|3.89
|Oakland
|77
|66
|1266.2
|1185
|384
|1179
|3.92
|Seattle
|77
|66
|1270.1
|1211
|422
|1163
|4.31
|Boston
|81
|64
|1268.0
|1270
|490
|1351
|4.32
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|1236.0
|1117
|477
|1242
|4.38
|Detroit
|68
|76
|1260.2
|1232
|501
|1130
|4.43
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|1253.1
|1209
|532
|1225
|4.65
|Texas
|53
|89
|1249.1
|1226
|440
|1081
|4.65
|L.A. Angels
|70
|73
|1250.2
|1206
|523
|1307
|4.71
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|1255.0
|1231
|425
|1161
|4.88
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|1236.1
|1336
|510
|1118
|5.93