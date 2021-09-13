Through September 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston4890746131126912181718.268
Toronto4836757129224613230729.267
Boston4909731127629620191692.260
Chicago White Sox4728708120023421169673.254
L.A. Angels4803640118424119173609.247
Kansas City4796601117420924148567.245
Detroit4788633116220933166611.243
Tampa Bay4891775118425730198730.242
Minnesota4812643115923516201607.241
Baltimore4795600115324114178575.240
Oakland4753650113024318179611.238
N.Y. Yankees4703619111218811187578.236
Cleveland4657614109421220179590.235
Texas4745558109720020152532.231
Seattle471860810531978180587.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston83591264.1107247512893.72
N.Y. Yankees79641264.0107844313613.76
Tampa Bay89541288.0114239813313.77
Chicago White Sox82611241.1105543114143.78
Toronto80631238.1111941812903.89
Oakland77661266.2118538411793.92
Seattle77661270.1121142211634.31
Boston81641268.0127049013514.32
Cleveland69721236.0111747712424.38
Detroit68761260.2123250111304.43
Kansas City65781253.1120953212254.65
Texas53891249.1122644010814.65
L.A. Angels70731250.2120652313074.71
Minnesota63801255.0123142511614.88
Baltimore46971236.1133651011185.93

