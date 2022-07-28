Through July 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto33664799001925127466.267
Chicago White Sox3418430879171684409.257
Boston3417452871221899430.255
Cleveland33034298361811977408.253
Minnesota331544883716910122433.252
Kansas City33093798181532479361.247
N.Y. Yankees33255258181416168500.246
Tampa Bay32964107941741291389.241
Texas330743979113910123416.239
Houston32844397861679140426.239
Seattle329840677715212110388.236
Baltimore331041277617713101388.234
L.A. Angels325838575113017110369.231
Detroit32553207461351759305.229
Oakland3297345707157783321.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6435875.26852868873.06
N.Y. Yankees6633889.07222549063.17
Tampa Bay5345872.27692448393.42
Seattle5445880.27822788283.57
Cleveland5047857.17802807873.89
Toronto5444871.08272578363.95
Baltimore4949868.28552727403.95
L.A. Angels4256863.27713148323.97
Minnesota5246868.07892967853.99
Chicago White Sox4949879.08273548904.02
Detroit4059863.08002987324.10
Texas4354863.07983407924.10
Oakland3863886.18333247644.29
Boston4950883.18363208384.32
Kansas City3959862.08843787144.69

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

