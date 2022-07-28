Through July 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3366
|479
|900
|192
|5
|127
|466
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|3418
|430
|879
|171
|6
|84
|409
|.257
|Boston
|3417
|452
|871
|221
|8
|99
|430
|.255
|Cleveland
|3303
|429
|836
|181
|19
|77
|408
|.253
|Minnesota
|3315
|448
|837
|169
|10
|122
|433
|.252
|Kansas City
|3309
|379
|818
|153
|24
|79
|361
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|3325
|525
|818
|141
|6
|168
|500
|.246
|Tampa Bay
|3296
|410
|794
|174
|12
|91
|389
|.241
|Texas
|3307
|439
|791
|139
|10
|123
|416
|.239
|Houston
|3284
|439
|786
|167
|9
|140
|426
|.239
|Seattle
|3298
|406
|777
|152
|12
|110
|388
|.236
|Baltimore
|3310
|412
|776
|177
|13
|101
|388
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3258
|385
|751
|130
|17
|110
|369
|.231
|Detroit
|3255
|320
|746
|135
|17
|59
|305
|.229
|Oakland
|3297
|345
|707
|157
|7
|83
|321
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|64
|35
|875.2
|685
|286
|887
|3.06
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|33
|889.0
|722
|254
|906
|3.17
|Tampa Bay
|53
|45
|872.2
|769
|244
|839
|3.42
|Seattle
|54
|45
|880.2
|782
|278
|828
|3.57
|Cleveland
|50
|47
|857.1
|780
|280
|787
|3.89
|Toronto
|54
|44
|871.0
|827
|257
|836
|3.95
|Baltimore
|49
|49
|868.2
|855
|272
|740
|3.95
|L.A. Angels
|42
|56
|863.2
|771
|314
|832
|3.97
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|868.0
|789
|296
|785
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|49
|879.0
|827
|354
|890
|4.02
|Detroit
|40
|59
|863.0
|800
|298
|732
|4.10
|Texas
|43
|54
|863.0
|798
|340
|792
|4.10
|Oakland
|38
|63
|886.1
|833
|324
|764
|4.29
|Boston
|49
|50
|883.1
|836
|320
|838
|4.32
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|862.0
|884
|378
|714
|4.69
