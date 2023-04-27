Through April 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay84515723347348154.276
Texas81315421244332150.261
Toronto85512022341229115.261
Baltimore79012520043228121.253
Boston88214622250234138.252
Houston85612221540124118.251
L.A. Angels84313121139134129.250
N.Y. Yankees81110818831331101.232
Minnesota83510919337531104.231
Cleveland840951944951385.231
Chicago White Sox855961954802394.228
Seattle80710818347226106.227
Oakland835921883522790.225
Kansas City831821823761876.219
Detroit784701693521769.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay205223.0158772252.74
Houston1411224.2196732443.16
N.Y. Yankees1411222.0175802393.36
Minnesota1411222.2185622433.52
Texas1410211.0184722193.67
Seattle1113219.2198782193.81
Cleveland1213227.1216711963.96
L.A. Angels1312221.2194922103.98
Toronto169220.0192722284.01
Baltimore168214.2198712154.19
Detroit914206.0181691874.72
Boston1313228.0233802205.13
Kansas City619219.2228812075.29
Chicago White Sox718216.12281122405.62
Oakland520219.02581271837.97

