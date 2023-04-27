Through April 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|845
|157
|233
|47
|3
|48
|154
|.276
|Texas
|813
|154
|212
|44
|3
|32
|150
|.261
|Toronto
|855
|120
|223
|41
|2
|29
|115
|.261
|Baltimore
|790
|125
|200
|43
|2
|28
|121
|.253
|Boston
|882
|146
|222
|50
|2
|34
|138
|.252
|Houston
|856
|122
|215
|40
|1
|24
|118
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|843
|131
|211
|39
|1
|34
|129
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|811
|108
|188
|31
|3
|31
|101
|.232
|Minnesota
|835
|109
|193
|37
|5
|31
|104
|.231
|Cleveland
|840
|95
|194
|49
|5
|13
|85
|.231
|Chicago White Sox
|855
|96
|195
|48
|0
|23
|94
|.228
|Seattle
|807
|108
|183
|47
|2
|26
|106
|.227
|Oakland
|835
|92
|188
|35
|2
|27
|90
|.225
|Kansas City
|831
|82
|182
|37
|6
|18
|76
|.219
|Detroit
|784
|70
|169
|35
|2
|17
|69
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|5
|223.0
|158
|77
|225
|2.74
|Houston
|14
|11
|224.2
|196
|73
|244
|3.16
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|11
|222.0
|175
|80
|239
|3.36
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|222.2
|185
|62
|243
|3.52
|Texas
|14
|10
|211.0
|184
|72
|219
|3.67
|Seattle
|11
|13
|219.2
|198
|78
|219
|3.81
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|227.1
|216
|71
|196
|3.96
|L.A. Angels
|13
|12
|221.2
|194
|92
|210
|3.98
|Toronto
|16
|9
|220.0
|192
|72
|228
|4.01
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|214.2
|198
|71
|215
|4.19
|Detroit
|9
|14
|206.0
|181
|69
|187
|4.72
|Boston
|13
|13
|228.0
|233
|80
|220
|5.13
|Kansas City
|6
|19
|219.2
|228
|81
|207
|5.29
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|18
|216.1
|228
|112
|240
|5.62
|Oakland
|5
|20
|219.0
|258
|127
|183
|7.97
