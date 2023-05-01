Through May 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay100219528256461188.281
Texas94317824455338174.259
Toronto96113224847231127.258
Boston99116325562237154.257
Baltimore92914723850334142.256
L.A. Angels97714824642239146.252
Houston95012823343127123.245
Minnesota96413422844638128.237
Chicago White Sox99811823557128115.235
Cleveland9471082205351798.232
Oakland96911322236333109.229
N.Y. Yankees93611621234334109.226
Detroit924882054322086.222
Kansas City968962134772088.220
Seattle93712020549231118.219

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay236258.2198882523.10
Houston1513251.2221792703.22
Texas1711247.0208772453.43
Minnesota1712258.2216762853.48
Seattle1216254.2227872493.60
N.Y. Yankees1514255.0207942773.78
L.A. Angels1514255.22171072503.87
Toronto1810249.0211832733.90
Cleveland1315253.2249822154.04
Baltimore199249.2234892634.22
Detroit1017242.0219812114.80
Boston1514256.0259862454.99
Kansas City722252.2263972475.49
Chicago White Sox821252.12771242855.96
Oakland623254.03051452147.72

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

