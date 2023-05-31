Through May 31
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|1880
|344
|511
|109
|7
|71
|330
|.272
|Tampa Bay
|1926
|336
|518
|102
|9
|101
|323
|.269
|Toronto
|1925
|264
|513
|99
|6
|62
|248
|.266
|Boston
|1851
|281
|489
|120
|4
|61
|271
|.264
|L.A. Angels
|1899
|268
|486
|84
|6
|73
|264
|.256
|Baltimore
|1850
|273
|464
|100
|10
|64
|265
|.251
|Houston
|1804
|244
|441
|89
|4
|56
|233
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|1893
|273
|458
|74
|8
|87
|265
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|1939
|246
|466
|101
|7
|59
|241
|.240
|Minnesota
|1859
|248
|431
|84
|7
|74
|235
|.232
|Kansas City
|1881
|221
|437
|94
|13
|56
|211
|.232
|Seattle
|1843
|248
|423
|95
|4
|61
|239
|.230
|Detroit
|1801
|201
|412
|85
|3
|46
|195
|.229
|Cleveland
|1788
|188
|409
|92
|10
|30
|172
|.229
|Oakland
|1887
|198
|416
|73
|6
|57
|191
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|32
|22
|480.2
|419
|153
|528
|3.16
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|495.0
|416
|168
|543
|3.47
|Texas
|35
|19
|478.1
|418
|152
|445
|3.69
|Tampa Bay
|39
|18
|505.0
|437
|178
|476
|3.71
|Seattle
|28
|27
|494.2
|445
|139
|497
|3.71
|N.Y. Yankees
|34
|23
|510.2
|432
|198
|518
|3.74
|Cleveland
|24
|30
|483.2
|456
|150
|409
|3.78
|Toronto
|29
|26
|487.2
|439
|191
|511
|3.95
|Baltimore
|35
|20
|496.2
|474
|177
|496
|4.10
|L.A. Angels
|29
|27
|495.2
|457
|197
|486
|4.21
|Detroit
|25
|28
|474.0
|448
|146
|419
|4.50
|Boston
|28
|26
|474.0
|465
|162
|450
|4.75
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|34
|502.1
|475
|227
|529
|4.82
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|489.1
|484
|218
|475
|5.06
|Oakland
|12
|45
|500.0
|547
|262
|431
|6.68
