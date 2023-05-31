Through May 31

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas1880344511109771330.272
Tampa Bay19263365181029101323.269
Toronto192526451399662248.266
Boston1851281489120461271.264
L.A. Angels189926848684673264.256
Baltimore18502734641001064265.251
Houston180424444189456233.244
N.Y. Yankees189327345874887265.242
Chicago White Sox1939246466101759241.240
Minnesota185924843184774235.232
Kansas City1881221437941356211.232
Seattle184324842395461239.230
Detroit180120141285346195.229
Cleveland1788188409921030172.229
Oakland188719841673657191.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3222480.24191535283.16
Minnesota2827495.04161685433.47
Texas3519478.14181524453.69
Tampa Bay3918505.04371784763.71
Seattle2827494.24451394973.71
N.Y. Yankees3423510.24321985183.74
Cleveland2430483.24561504093.78
Toronto2926487.24391915113.95
Baltimore3520496.24741774964.10
L.A. Angels2927495.24571974864.21
Detroit2528474.04481464194.50
Boston2826474.04651624504.75
Chicago White Sox2334502.14752275294.82
Kansas City1739489.14842184755.06
Oakland1245500.05472624316.68

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you