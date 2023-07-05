Through July 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas30255118301899118490.274
Tampa Bay296548977816113132467.262
Toronto2951383767159896362.260
Boston29534167681921190398.260
L.A. Angels298543176613913131416.257
Houston29154057291497103389.250
Baltimore28283987071501298385.250
Cleveland29003447201541956319.248
Chicago White Sox29673657091499100356.239
Minnesota29263706851418112353.234
Seattle2825384659140798369.233
Kansas City28693266681351976311.233
N.Y. Yankees282938665712111122371.232
Detroit28493276551251380317.230
Oakland28683086281151278298.219

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota4443777.06612438253.59
Houston4838769.06962647933.60
N.Y. Yankees4838767.06672767513.67
Tampa Bay5731776.06572827743.70
Cleveland4243765.16992626663.81
Texas5135764.16662436993.89
Seattle4242752.06782207563.89
Toronto4640762.27062588163.94
L.A. Angels4543778.07273167844.27
Baltimore4935753.17382627764.31
Boston4343760.07372487304.42
Detroit3747749.27052397074.42
Chicago White Sox3750770.17073408294.54
Kansas City2561749.17663156885.30
Oakland2463768.08163816835.99

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

