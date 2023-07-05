Through July 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3025
|511
|830
|189
|9
|118
|490
|.274
|Tampa Bay
|2965
|489
|778
|161
|13
|132
|467
|.262
|Toronto
|2951
|383
|767
|159
|8
|96
|362
|.260
|Boston
|2953
|416
|768
|192
|11
|90
|398
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2985
|431
|766
|139
|13
|131
|416
|.257
|Houston
|2915
|405
|729
|149
|7
|103
|389
|.250
|Baltimore
|2828
|398
|707
|150
|12
|98
|385
|.250
|Cleveland
|2900
|344
|720
|154
|19
|56
|319
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|2967
|365
|709
|149
|9
|100
|356
|.239
|Minnesota
|2926
|370
|685
|141
|8
|112
|353
|.234
|Seattle
|2825
|384
|659
|140
|7
|98
|369
|.233
|Kansas City
|2869
|326
|668
|135
|19
|76
|311
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|2829
|386
|657
|121
|11
|122
|371
|.232
|Detroit
|2849
|327
|655
|125
|13
|80
|317
|.230
|Oakland
|2868
|308
|628
|115
|12
|78
|298
|.219
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Minnesota
|44
|43
|777.0
|661
|243
|825
|3.59
|Houston
|48
|38
|769.0
|696
|264
|793
|3.60
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|38
|767.0
|667
|276
|751
|3.67
|Tampa Bay
|57
|31
|776.0
|657
|282
|774
|3.70
|Cleveland
|42
|43
|765.1
|699
|262
|666
|3.81
|Texas
|51
|35
|764.1
|666
|243
|699
|3.89
|Seattle
|42
|42
|752.0
|678
|220
|756
|3.89
|Toronto
|46
|40
|762.2
|706
|258
|816
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|45
|43
|778.0
|727
|316
|784
|4.27
|Baltimore
|49
|35
|753.1
|738
|262
|776
|4.31
|Boston
|43
|43
|760.0
|737
|248
|730
|4.42
|Detroit
|37
|47
|749.2
|705
|239
|707
|4.42
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|50
|770.1
|707
|340
|829
|4.54
|Kansas City
|25
|61
|749.1
|766
|315
|688
|5.30
|Oakland
|24
|63
|768.0
|816
|381
|683
|5.99
