Through April 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|301
|75
|87
|18
|0
|24
|74
|.289
|Toronto
|368
|54
|106
|17
|1
|10
|50
|.288
|Chicago White Sox
|366
|52
|105
|26
|0
|10
|51
|.287
|Boston
|313
|59
|81
|18
|2
|15
|57
|.259
|N.Y. Yankees
|292
|44
|72
|11
|2
|16
|42
|.247
|Cleveland
|363
|50
|89
|19
|3
|5
|44
|.245
|L.A. Angels
|311
|56
|76
|12
|0
|15
|56
|.244
|Texas
|298
|47
|72
|15
|1
|9
|44
|.242
|Houston
|342
|47
|82
|12
|0
|10
|45
|.240
|Minnesota
|304
|37
|73
|9
|2
|8
|35
|.240
|Baltimore
|301
|45
|72
|19
|0
|12
|43
|.239
|Seattle
|350
|43
|82
|25
|0
|8
|41
|.234
|Detroit
|308
|27
|63
|10
|1
|5
|26
|.205
|Oakland
|291
|27
|56
|13
|0
|8
|26
|.192
|Kansas City
|315
|27
|58
|11
|1
|10
|26
|.184
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|81.0
|56
|20
|79
|1.89
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|80.0
|57
|22
|98
|2.48
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|3
|80.0
|65
|25
|101
|2.81
|Seattle
|4
|6
|93.1
|79
|47
|90
|3.18
|Texas
|5
|4
|79.0
|71
|26
|88
|3.65
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|89.0
|93
|27
|89
|3.74
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|94.2
|80
|31
|90
|3.90
|Houston
|4
|6
|91.1
|98
|28
|98
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|5
|4
|80.0
|74
|27
|80
|4.05
|Boston
|5
|4
|81.0
|82
|36
|82
|4.89
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|78.2
|78
|23
|74
|5.26
|Toronto
|6
|4
|87.0
|91
|34
|84
|5.28
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|6
|86.0
|98
|50
|94
|6.80
|Detroit
|2
|7
|79.0
|83
|37
|55
|6.84
|Oakland
|2
|7
|80.0
|90
|46
|61
|7.54
