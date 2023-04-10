Through April 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay30175871802474.289
Toronto368541061711050.288
Chicago White Sox366521052601051.287
Boston31359811821557.259
N.Y. Yankees29244721121642.247
Cleveland3635089193544.245
L.A. Angels31156761201556.244
Texas2984772151944.242
Houston34247821201045.240
Minnesota304377392835.240
Baltimore30145721901243.239
Seattle3504382250841.234
Detroit3082763101526.205
Oakland2912756130826.192
Kansas City31527581111026.184

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay9081.05620791.89
Minnesota6380.05722982.48
N.Y. Yankees6380.065251012.81
Seattle4693.17947903.18
Texas5479.07126883.65
Kansas City3789.09327893.74
Cleveland6494.28031903.90
Houston4691.19828983.94
L.A. Angels5480.07427804.05
Boston5481.08236824.89
Baltimore4578.27823745.26
Toronto6487.09134845.28
Chicago White Sox4686.09850946.80
Detroit2779.08337556.84
Oakland2780.09046617.54

