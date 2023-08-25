Through August 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4419
|713
|1189
|273
|15
|177
|683
|.269
|Boston
|4394
|638
|1163
|280
|15
|149
|612
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|4364
|692
|1139
|219
|20
|189
|664
|.261
|Toronto
|4398
|569
|1132
|221
|11
|148
|541
|.257
|Houston
|4400
|630
|1116
|216
|11
|167
|610
|.254
|Baltimore
|4307
|627
|1093
|242
|23
|149
|608
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4343
|607
|1084
|200
|21
|188
|585
|.250
|Cleveland
|4344
|512
|1081
|228
|25
|93
|477
|.249
|Kansas City
|4329
|517
|1051
|210
|34
|124
|498
|.243
|Seattle
|4309
|602
|1044
|229
|10
|160
|580
|.242
|Minnesota
|4312
|568
|1035
|216
|16
|177
|544
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|4374
|529
|1048
|208
|11
|140
|508
|.240
|Detroit
|4295
|508
|1009
|194
|20
|130
|488
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4154
|538
|955
|162
|13
|176
|518
|.230
|Oakland
|4205
|461
|937
|175
|18
|132
|446
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|70
|58
|1141.0
|1033
|380
|1202
|3.68
|Seattle
|71
|56
|1139.2
|1022
|318
|1156
|3.69
|Cleveland
|60
|68
|1142.0
|1060
|402
|1028
|3.80
|Tampa Bay
|78
|51
|1141.2
|1004
|362
|1151
|3.89
|Minnesota
|66
|62
|1142.0
|1024
|358
|1216
|3.94
|Houston
|72
|57
|1151.2
|1070
|420
|1160
|3.95
|Baltimore
|79
|48
|1140.0
|1055
|389
|1154
|4.04
|Texas
|72
|55
|1124.0
|1017
|364
|1039
|4.07
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|66
|1127.0
|990
|415
|1114
|4.07
|Boston
|68
|60
|1130.0
|1119
|369
|1110
|4.34
|Detroit
|58
|69
|1129.2
|1064
|366
|1057
|4.45
|L.A. Angels
|61
|67
|1133.0
|1097
|495
|1171
|4.65
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|78
|1135.0
|1076
|517
|1191
|4.82
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|1122.0
|1135
|442
|1015
|5.13
|Oakland
|37
|91
|1123.2
|1187
|540
|1030
|5.76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.