Through August 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4419713118927315177683.269
Boston4394638116328015149612.265
Tampa Bay4364692113921920189664.261
Toronto4398569113222111148541.257
Houston4400630111621611167610.254
Baltimore4307627109324223149608.254
L.A. Angels4343607108420021188585.250
Cleveland434451210812282593477.249
Kansas City4329517105121034124498.243
Seattle4309602104422910160580.242
Minnesota4312568103521616177544.240
Chicago White Sox4374529104820811140508.240
Detroit4295508100919420130488.235
N.Y. Yankees415453895516213176518.230
Oakland420546193717518132446.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto70581141.0103338012023.68
Seattle71561139.2102231811563.69
Cleveland60681142.0106040210283.80
Tampa Bay78511141.2100436211513.89
Minnesota66621142.0102435812163.94
Houston72571151.2107042011603.95
Baltimore79481140.0105538911544.04
Texas72551124.0101736410394.07
N.Y. Yankees61661127.099041511144.07
Boston68601130.0111936911104.34
Detroit58691129.2106436610574.45
L.A. Angels61671133.0109749511714.65
Chicago White Sox50781135.0107651711914.82
Kansas City41881122.0113544210155.13
Oakland37911123.2118754010305.76

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

