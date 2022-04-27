Through April 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto606781532802677.252
Cleveland577761442871475.250
L.A. Angels589861462732482.248
Tampa Bay563751383041571.245
N.Y. Yankees562701362612266.242
Seattle576851393141882.241
Detroit51757120203857.232
Texas577781312301473.227
Boston601651363711165.226
Minnesota540631162011757.215
Kansas City493491051831146.213
Chicago White Sox522501102311446.211
Baltimore56152118251851.210
Houston564611182511959.209
Oakland587711212811563.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees116154.2117591672.85
Seattle116152.0125491483.02
Detroit610142.1121421163.22
Tampa Bay98148.0117501523.28
Minnesota98150.0127541443.42
Toronto126160.1141461493.54
Houston89150.1130571363.59
Oakland99157.2137531453.60
Cleveland710147.2123441323.66
Baltimore611147.0134581283.73
L.A. Angels117160.0119591533.77
Boston711160.1137661643.87
Chicago White Sox610139.0126721514.08
Kansas City69135.0134531174.27
Texas611149.0141691564.89

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

