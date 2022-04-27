Through April 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|606
|78
|153
|28
|0
|26
|77
|.252
|Cleveland
|577
|76
|144
|28
|7
|14
|75
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|589
|86
|146
|27
|3
|24
|82
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|563
|75
|138
|30
|4
|15
|71
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|562
|70
|136
|26
|1
|22
|66
|.242
|Seattle
|576
|85
|139
|31
|4
|18
|82
|.241
|Detroit
|517
|57
|120
|20
|3
|8
|57
|.232
|Texas
|577
|78
|131
|23
|0
|14
|73
|.227
|Boston
|601
|65
|136
|37
|1
|11
|65
|.226
|Minnesota
|540
|63
|116
|20
|1
|17
|57
|.215
|Kansas City
|493
|49
|105
|18
|3
|11
|46
|.213
|Chicago White Sox
|522
|50
|110
|23
|1
|14
|46
|.211
|Baltimore
|561
|52
|118
|25
|1
|8
|51
|.210
|Houston
|564
|61
|118
|25
|1
|19
|59
|.209
|Oakland
|587
|71
|121
|28
|1
|15
|63
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|6
|154.2
|117
|59
|167
|2.85
|Seattle
|11
|6
|152.0
|125
|49
|148
|3.02
|Detroit
|6
|10
|142.1
|121
|42
|116
|3.22
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|148.0
|117
|50
|152
|3.28
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|150.0
|127
|54
|144
|3.42
|Toronto
|12
|6
|160.1
|141
|46
|149
|3.54
|Houston
|8
|9
|150.1
|130
|57
|136
|3.59
|Oakland
|9
|9
|157.2
|137
|53
|145
|3.60
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|147.2
|123
|44
|132
|3.66
|Baltimore
|6
|11
|147.0
|134
|58
|128
|3.73
|L.A. Angels
|11
|7
|160.0
|119
|59
|153
|3.77
|Boston
|7
|11
|160.1
|137
|66
|164
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|10
|139.0
|126
|72
|151
|4.08
|Kansas City
|6
|9
|135.0
|134
|53
|117
|4.27
|Texas
|6
|11
|149.0
|141
|69
|156
|4.89
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.