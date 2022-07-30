Through July 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto34294869141945130473.267
Chicago White Sox3451433885174685412.256
Boston34804578842258100435.254
Minnesota334644984217110123434.252
Cleveland33694358491851979413.252
Kansas City33763848321552580366.246
N.Y. Yankees33885378311436172512.245
Houston33524548071729145440.241
Texas337944881114511124422.240
Tampa Bay33594118041741291390.239
Seattle336040978815812110391.235
Baltimore337442179118014103397.234
Detroit33223277601411762312.229
L.A. Angels332238776013318110370.229
Oakland3333352716159787328.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6635893.26962908983.03
N.Y. Yankees6833907.07352599313.16
Tampa Bay5347889.27832478583.43
Seattle5447896.28032878413.65
Cleveland5148874.17922858053.87
Baltimore5149886.28662797603.89
Toronto5545889.08402648503.93
L.A. Angels4258881.27923168553.96
Texas4554881.08073428084.02
Chicago White Sox4950888.08363549014.04
Minnesota5247876.07983007964.06
Detroit4160880.08143047484.07
Oakland3963895.18403257704.27
Boston5051901.18493268554.30
Kansas City3961878.18973847334.66

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

