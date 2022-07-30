Through July 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3429
|486
|914
|194
|5
|130
|473
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|3451
|433
|885
|174
|6
|85
|412
|.256
|Boston
|3480
|457
|884
|225
|8
|100
|435
|.254
|Minnesota
|3346
|449
|842
|171
|10
|123
|434
|.252
|Cleveland
|3369
|435
|849
|185
|19
|79
|413
|.252
|Kansas City
|3376
|384
|832
|155
|25
|80
|366
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3388
|537
|831
|143
|6
|172
|512
|.245
|Houston
|3352
|454
|807
|172
|9
|145
|440
|.241
|Texas
|3379
|448
|811
|145
|11
|124
|422
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3359
|411
|804
|174
|12
|91
|390
|.239
|Seattle
|3360
|409
|788
|158
|12
|110
|391
|.235
|Baltimore
|3374
|421
|791
|180
|14
|103
|397
|.234
|Detroit
|3322
|327
|760
|141
|17
|62
|312
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|3322
|387
|760
|133
|18
|110
|370
|.229
|Oakland
|3333
|352
|716
|159
|7
|87
|328
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|66
|35
|893.2
|696
|290
|898
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|68
|33
|907.0
|735
|259
|931
|3.16
|Tampa Bay
|53
|47
|889.2
|783
|247
|858
|3.43
|Seattle
|54
|47
|896.2
|803
|287
|841
|3.65
|Cleveland
|51
|48
|874.1
|792
|285
|805
|3.87
|Baltimore
|51
|49
|886.2
|866
|279
|760
|3.89
|Toronto
|55
|45
|889.0
|840
|264
|850
|3.93
|L.A. Angels
|42
|58
|881.2
|792
|316
|855
|3.96
|Texas
|45
|54
|881.0
|807
|342
|808
|4.02
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|50
|888.0
|836
|354
|901
|4.04
|Minnesota
|52
|47
|876.0
|798
|300
|796
|4.06
|Detroit
|41
|60
|880.0
|814
|304
|748
|4.07
|Oakland
|39
|63
|895.1
|840
|325
|770
|4.27
|Boston
|50
|51
|901.1
|849
|326
|855
|4.30
|Kansas City
|39
|61
|878.1
|897
|384
|733
|4.66
