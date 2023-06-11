Through June 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2198397605136883381.275
Toronto2283301599120775284.262
Tampa Bay225238459112111111367.262
Boston2220320576145670307.259
L.A. Angels2232315570102789307.255
Baltimore21563125371201174302.249
Houston2193298543110472285.248
Cleveland21582455171191240228.240
Chicago White Sox2235274530112769267.237
N.Y. Yankees21803025108210102293.234
Minnesota2192282504103784268.230
Kansas City21312404901011561228.230
Seattle2107275482105566265.229
Oakland219223749191762229.224
Detroit209021846394551211.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3728581.05202006163.28
Minnesota3332583.04891906173.46
Tampa Bay4720594.05002165693.58
N.Y. Yankees3828590.24952215903.61
Texas4122557.14831735263.65
Cleveland3034577.05451864953.79
Toronto3630587.25232086253.84
Seattle3132562.25221615743.98
Baltimore4024576.15602045954.15
L.A. Angels3531582.25412365714.23
Detroit2636551.25151744984.45
Chicago White Sox2937583.15332556054.58
Boston3233570.05651915514.66
Kansas City1846556.15532355445.10
Oakland1650578.06203044966.40

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

