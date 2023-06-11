Through June 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2198
|397
|605
|136
|8
|83
|381
|.275
|Toronto
|2283
|301
|599
|120
|7
|75
|284
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|2252
|384
|591
|121
|11
|111
|367
|.262
|Boston
|2220
|320
|576
|145
|6
|70
|307
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|2232
|315
|570
|102
|7
|89
|307
|.255
|Baltimore
|2156
|312
|537
|120
|11
|74
|302
|.249
|Houston
|2193
|298
|543
|110
|4
|72
|285
|.248
|Cleveland
|2158
|245
|517
|119
|12
|40
|228
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|2235
|274
|530
|112
|7
|69
|267
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|2180
|302
|510
|82
|10
|102
|293
|.234
|Minnesota
|2192
|282
|504
|103
|7
|84
|268
|.230
|Kansas City
|2131
|240
|490
|101
|15
|61
|228
|.230
|Seattle
|2107
|275
|482
|105
|5
|66
|265
|.229
|Oakland
|2192
|237
|491
|91
|7
|62
|229
|.224
|Detroit
|2090
|218
|463
|94
|5
|51
|211
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|37
|28
|581.0
|520
|200
|616
|3.28
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|583.0
|489
|190
|617
|3.46
|Tampa Bay
|47
|20
|594.0
|500
|216
|569
|3.58
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|28
|590.2
|495
|221
|590
|3.61
|Texas
|41
|22
|557.1
|483
|173
|526
|3.65
|Cleveland
|30
|34
|577.0
|545
|186
|495
|3.79
|Toronto
|36
|30
|587.2
|523
|208
|625
|3.84
|Seattle
|31
|32
|562.2
|522
|161
|574
|3.98
|Baltimore
|40
|24
|576.1
|560
|204
|595
|4.15
|L.A. Angels
|35
|31
|582.2
|541
|236
|571
|4.23
|Detroit
|26
|36
|551.2
|515
|174
|498
|4.45
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|37
|583.1
|533
|255
|605
|4.58
|Boston
|32
|33
|570.0
|565
|191
|551
|4.66
|Kansas City
|18
|46
|556.1
|553
|235
|544
|5.10
|Oakland
|16
|50
|578.0
|620
|304
|496
|6.40
